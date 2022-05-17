Town of Geneva residents will see additional solar power savings

In this episode, we talk with Monika Salvage, Project Director for the HEALing Communities Study. HEALing Communities is a project that’s been in existence in Cayuga County for a little over two years. The HEALing team that was funded by the a state grant combines expertise in substance use disorder, project management, communications, peer work, community outreach, how to navigate local services, data analysis, health research, and facilitating organizational change. In collaboration with community partners, the team collected and analyzed near-real-time overdose data, which helped them identify susceptible populations, geographic areas of need, and any potentially concerning trends in a timely manner. It also allowed us to facilitate the implementation of targeted programs to ensure access to care where and when it is needed. This infrastructure did not exist before the grant.

