Local agency offers resources for Mental Health Awareness month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB )– May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one local agency wants you to know, “it’s okay not to be okay,” and there are resources to support you on your journey towards a better mental well-being.

Life Management Center offers a variety of resources to help. They have psychiatric services for all ages, a crisis stabilization center, a mobile response team, a mental health first aid class, and an emergency hotline.

If you are having an emergency that requires immediate attention, call their free crisis hotline at (850) 522-4485 .

Over this past year Life Management serves over 10,000 people throughout six Panhandle counties. They helped over 1,300 individuals experiencing a mental health crisis this past year.

According to the National Counsel for Behavioral Health, one in five people will experience mental health conditions – that means 44 million people. Only about 40% of individuals seek treatment for their mental health condition.

Life Management Marketing Director, Kristina Williams, said that this month is intended to break the stigma surrounding mental health. She said those who struggle with mental health can live productive lives if given the right treatment.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and it needs to be treated as such. Recovery is possible with the right treatment,” Williams said.

