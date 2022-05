MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - All public offices for Meridian Township will be closed Friday due to a COVID outbreak. May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days. According to Township Manager Frank Walsh, the buildings will undergo a deep-cleaning over the weekend.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO