ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beecher City, IL

IHSA Baseball Regional Scoreboard

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe post season began last night in Class 1a baseball. Beecher City was a 15-0 winner over Ramsey, Cisne over Dieterich 10-8, Elverado eliminated...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

SC Lady Cougars Win 1a Regional Championship…..Softball Scores From Friday

The SC Lady Cougars are regional champions after knocking off Altamont at Webster Field in Kinmundy 7-1. Taegan Webster was the winning pitcher going all 7 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run with 6 strikeouts. At the plate, she singled, doubled and drove in 4, Brooklyn Garrett singled along with Halle Smith, Lilly Malone singled home a run Kaitlyn swift had 2 hits including a triple and RBI, Ella Watwood singled. SC is 24-10 and will travel to the Casey Westfield Sectional on Tuesday to take on the host Lady Warriors.
KINMUNDY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Come Back To Stun TTown And Advance To 2a Regional Finals

In what coach Lipe described as a top 5 win in his 16 year stint with the Wildcats, Salem pulled off a stunner yesterday eliminating Teutopolis in the Vandalia 2a regional semifinals, coming back to win 7-6. Salem scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning to go up 4-1 on...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SC v. NC For Highly Anticipated 1a Regional Final

Louisville is the site this morning for the much anticipated regional finals featuring the home North Clay Cardinals and the defending 1a state champion SC Cougars. These two teams have split a pair of games this spring and competed against each other last year in the Sectional Finals at Louisville in a game that saw the Cougars escape with a 1-0 win and the rest was history. Game time at 9am this morning with the winner advancing to the St Anthony Sectional to play either Tuscola or Okaw Valley.
LOUISVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Wildcats Tennis Fails To Advance From Sectionals

The Salem Wildcats tennis team had a rough day at the Centralia Sectional. The Cats failed to score in the 10-team field. St Anthony had 20 points to win the team event followed by Mascoutah with 19 and Newton with 15.
SALEM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dieterich, IL
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Dupo, IL
City
Martinsville, IL
City
Murphysboro, IL
City
Lawrenceville, IL
City
Neoga, IL
City
Eldorado, IL
City
Frankfort, IL
City
Zeigler, IL
City
Pana, IL
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Litchfield, IL
City
Okawville, IL
City
Greenville, IL
City
Mulberry Grove, IL
City
Beecher City, IL
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Beecher City, IL
Sports
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Mount Carmel, IL
City
Cisne, IL
City
Lebanon, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/23 – Jerry Lee Alli Sr.

Jerry Lee Alli Sr., 71, of Centralia passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on September 19, 1950, the son of Sam and Anna (Johnson) Alli in Centralia. He married the love of his life Edith Diane Rollinson on February 14, 1972, in Centralia and she preceded him in death.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Basch Adds All Conference Selection To Blue Angels

KC soccer coach Joe Basch has announced the signing of Hillsboro’s Abbigail Schreiber. She was a 1st team all-conference selection and also helped the Hilltoppers to a conference title in the spring. Abbigail also excelled at Basketball and volleyball while at Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Smith & Johnson Qualify For State On LONG Day At Triad Sectional

Salem competed on a long day at the Triad Track Sectionals with several rain and lighting delays throughout the day. Salem sophomore Caleb Smith won the shot put throwing 16.57 meters and advances to state. Smith and teammate Cole Johnson threw the qualifying distance to advance in the discus. Johnson was 3rd going 45.07 which is a PR and Smith was 4th in 44.68.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

McKowen Sets School 800m Record At State

Christ Our Rock sophomore 800m runner Sarah McKowen competed at the IHSA girls State Track & Field Finals at O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University. She ran a PR of 2:28.5 narrowly missing the finals by 3 spots and finishing 15th in 1a out of 31 runners. This was only her 3rd time running the 800m and she was ranked 25th going into the meet. She also set the Christ Our Rock school record in the 800. McKowen also holds the girls school record in the 3200 and 1600.
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsa#Metro East#Ncoe#Hillsboro 9 2
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Jasper, Shelby, Cumberland, Clay, and Effingham Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Saturday Cancellations

The May Car Show at Evergreen Christian Church has been canceled for today and rescheduled for next Saturday, May 28.
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/24 – Brenda Nix

Brenda Nix, 76, of Salem passed away Saturday, May 21 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem where friends may inquire.
SALEM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Missouri man killed in crash near Edwardsville, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville, Illinois Friday morning. He has been identified as Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri. His preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt chest trauma. The incident happened at Illinois Route 143 at North University Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man airlifted from crash on Selmaville Road

A 54-year-old Centralia man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment Saturday afternoon after his pickup truck ran off the Selmaville Road, hit a natural gas riser, sheered a power pole off, and then hit a house. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramey...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Bryce McCray of Cormick Street in Centralia for alleged aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked or suspended license. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Five others were brought to jail on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jon Hansford of West Rexford in...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, May 21st, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 25-year-old Robert Gatsis of East McCord in Centralia for aggravated battery to a police officer. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 24-year-old Makia Charlton of Bible Grove Road in Louisville was arrested by Kinmundy Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Severe weather hits South Central Illinois

Cleanup continues Friday on a path of storm damage from north of Breese to near Jamestown in Clinton County where one trained storm spotter reported seeing a tornado. Several large outbuildings were heavily damaged and one semi-trailer was moved across the road. The Centralia area was also hit hard, with...
CENTRALIA, IL
wglt.org

Gibson City teen dies in crash with semi east of Bloomington

The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the 17-year-old from Gibson City who died in a crash on Wednesday. A 17-year-old from Gibson City died in a crash with a semi-trailer east of Bloomington on Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. ISP said in a release the crash happened...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy