Manchester City won the Premier League title for a fourth time in five years after surviving an almighty scare on an incredible final day of the season. Starting one point ahead of Liverpool with a better goal difference by six, City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa as former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard failed to do his boyhood club the favour they so desired. It was not for the want of trying, though, and former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho also played a part -- putting Liverpool on the brink of glory after putting Villa 2-0 in front.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO