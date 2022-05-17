ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Kids Free Fishing Derby preview

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Habitat for Humanity - Cape Area celebrates 35th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The southeast Missouri affiliate of Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th anniversary. An anniversary luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 18 at Century Casino. Approximately 60 people, including community supporters, business partners, Habitat homeowners and volunteers attended the event. “They put in sweat with their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street. They will include:. Tours. Live music. Exhibits. Mule jumping. Pioneer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Clay Walker performing in Marion this July

MARION - Country music singer Clay Walker will be performing in Marion later this Summer. Cody Dunbar Productions made the announcement this morning. Walker will be performing at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Friday, July 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. They...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Improvements coming to Sprigg Street

Pucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO. Pucks for Paws raises money for pets in Cape Girardeau, MO. A Heartland photographer is bringing strangers together for a unique photoshoot that's definitely memorable. Railroad repairs next week in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Railroad repairs next...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks. They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20. All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and...
CARBONDALE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to hold Strawberry Festival and Plant Sale

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Strawberry Festival, Plant Sale and Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. This is the fourth annual Strawberry Festival to be held at the Historical Village. Fresh strawberry desserts will be available for purchase. This year a plant and garden sale will be part of the event and a Cruise-In will add to the festivities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. Bargatze is Bringing ‘The Raincheck Tour’ to the Show Me Center. The comedian is currently touring the country with all new material. Tickets for the Cape Girardeau show go on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Endangered Marion teen located safe

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A teenager reported missing in the Marion area has now been located safely. Donna G. Bennett was recently reported missing by the Marion Police Department after not being seen since May 9th. At the time, she was listed as an endangered person due to a disability. Donna...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Soybean processing facility coming to the Bootheel

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Pemiscot County say more jobs are coming to the area. That’s because Cargill plans to build a new soybean processing plant in the Bootheel. “Anytime we get anything new like this, it is very exciting,” said Mayor Sue Grantham. She said...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Bald Cross of Peace welcomes thousands for 30th Blessing of the Bikes

Thousands of bikers came together in Southern Illinois Sunday for the 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass. The first Blessing of the Bikes took place the first year there was a paved road to the cross. That year founders say about ninety-eight bikers attended. Every year since, they say it doubled.
ALTO PASS, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Welcome to RFT's 2022 Cannabis User's Guide

When it comes to Missouri’s medical marijuana market, everything is coming up green. Bad weed pun? Maybe, but it accurately references the profits the industry is pulling in. Since the dispensaries opened for business in October 2020, the state’s cannabis industry has pulled in nearly $300 million, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. In March alone, the state had more than $30 million in retail sales, representing a 15 percent jump over February and setting a new monthly sales record.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

