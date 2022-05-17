Kids Free Fishing Derby preview

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.

FREDERICKTOWN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO