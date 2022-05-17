ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville Pride U-19 girls' soccer captures second straight state title

By Tom McGurk, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppTTK_0fgs9OUQ00

The Millville Pride U-19 girls’ soccer team enjoyed last year's state title run so much, the squad decided to do it again.

The Pride captured their second straight USYS National Championship Series State Cup title with a 4-0 win over COPA during the title match in Jackson.

Millville’s offensive explosion came against a squad that owned a 12-1 record and hadn’t surrendered more than two goals in a game in over a year.

Sadie Drozdowski delivered the game’s first goal in the opening half before Mary Greco, Olivia Giordano and Jayme Sooy added insurance goals in the second half. Tanasia Stevenson recorded a pair of assists off throw-ins.

Pride goalie Becca Silipena silenced COPA, making eight saves en route to the clean sheet.

Millville advances to the USYA Eastern Regional Tournament in West Virginia in June, playing against other state championship from Maine to Virginia.

After winning its first-ever state title last year, the Pride went undefeated in pool play at the regional tournament but failed to advance based on goal differential.

The Pride members are: Alexia Dilisciandro, Angie Mainiero, Becca Silipena, Drew Coyle, Emily Thompson, Emma Weiss, Erin Owens, Gianna Patitucci, Jayme Sooy, Julianna Giordano, Olivia Giordano, Lauren McCall, Maresa Savarese, Mary Greco, Olivia Fiocchi, Reese Sheppard, Sadie Drozdowski and Tanasia Stevenson. The coaches are Dan Greco, Aaron Sheppard and Dave Giordano.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Millville Pride U-19 girls' soccer captures second straight state title

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland, Pleasantville, Somers Point Are South Jersey Hook Up Havens

If you want to find someone in South Jersey to "hook up with," a website says Vineland, Pleasantville, and Somers Point are the best places to try your luck. The website, RoadSnacks, is out with its list of "The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Laid In New Jersey For 2022." According to the site, "If you can’t score in these New Jersey cities, something is seriously wrong with you."
SOMERS POINT, NJ
News 12

Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
EDUCATION
WMDT.com

Accidental Shooting in Georgetown, DE

GEORGETOWN, De – Early evening on May 17th Delaware State Police responded to an accidental shooting. The incident happened off of Deep Branch Road in Georgetown. Details are limited at this time, but we at 47ABC will keep you updated as further information unfolds.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Millville, NJ
State
West Virginia State
Millville, NJ
Sports
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
firststateupdate.com

Why All Of You Saw The SWAT Team In Claymont Yesterday

A man wanted for a murder in Pennsylvania was arrested in Delaware Monday morning. Officials said Jihad Perry, who was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting near Widener University on May 5, 2022, was taken into custody by federal authorities in New Castle, Delaware. Members of the United States...
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millville Pride
MyChesCo

Member of Philadelphia ‘Hilltop’ Drug Gang Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Robinson, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Teen Boy 7 Times Near West Philly School

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times near a school in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy was sitting on a curb at the Parkside Shopping Center on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street at 2:49 p.m. when a gunman inside a black SUV opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in North Wilmington weekend crash

A 25-year old man from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, died as a result of injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash Friday night, May 13, 2022. Delaware State Police said the victim, Anthony Rivera, was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Troopers investigating the crash said Rivera...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
987thecoast.com

REPORT: MOTHER OF THREE MISSING FROM MILLVILLE

Authorities in Cumberland County are searching for a mother of three who was reported missing late last week. NJ.com reports that 33 year old Shawna Smith was last seen on Thursday. Her family filed a missing person’s report with Millville Police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
987thecoast.com

MARLTON WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF CAPE MAY ACCIDENT

63 year old Eva Wolfe of Marlton has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident in Cape May. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 51 year old Michael Fitzpatrick of Lafayette Hill, PA. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile in his car were both treated for injuries at a local hospital.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
300
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy