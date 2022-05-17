The Millville Pride U-19 girls’ soccer team enjoyed last year's state title run so much, the squad decided to do it again.

The Pride captured their second straight USYS National Championship Series State Cup title with a 4-0 win over COPA during the title match in Jackson.

Millville’s offensive explosion came against a squad that owned a 12-1 record and hadn’t surrendered more than two goals in a game in over a year.

Sadie Drozdowski delivered the game’s first goal in the opening half before Mary Greco, Olivia Giordano and Jayme Sooy added insurance goals in the second half. Tanasia Stevenson recorded a pair of assists off throw-ins.

Pride goalie Becca Silipena silenced COPA, making eight saves en route to the clean sheet.

Millville advances to the USYA Eastern Regional Tournament in West Virginia in June, playing against other state championship from Maine to Virginia.

After winning its first-ever state title last year, the Pride went undefeated in pool play at the regional tournament but failed to advance based on goal differential.

The Pride members are: Alexia Dilisciandro, Angie Mainiero, Becca Silipena, Drew Coyle, Emily Thompson, Emma Weiss, Erin Owens, Gianna Patitucci, Jayme Sooy, Julianna Giordano, Olivia Giordano, Lauren McCall, Maresa Savarese, Mary Greco, Olivia Fiocchi, Reese Sheppard, Sadie Drozdowski and Tanasia Stevenson. The coaches are Dan Greco, Aaron Sheppard and Dave Giordano.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Millville Pride U-19 girls' soccer captures second straight state title