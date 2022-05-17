ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRH5H_0fgs9IC400

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans' ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high.

The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday .

Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent, and other necessities. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year , but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.

Strong hiring, rapid wage increases, and a healthy level of savings — on average — have bolstered consumers' financial health, despite a sharp increase in consumer prices of 8.3% in April compared with a year ago. The increase was just below a four-decade high reached in March.

Still, economists are watching closely to see if consumer spending can continue to outpace inflation. Slower spending would drag down the economy's growth. While that might bring down inflation, it would also threaten to push the economy into recession.

The retail sales figures suggest that some supply chain snarls may be easing. Sales at auto dealers rose 2.2%, and they increased 1% at electronics stores and 0.7% at furniture stores.

Purchases at online retailers jumped 2.1% and they climbed 2% at restaurants and bars.

The ongoing strength of consumer demand, fueled by a robust labor market, is a key reason the Federal Reserve has accelerated its efforts to tighten credit and cool the economy. By doing so, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hopes to bring down inflation without causing a recession.

The Fed lifted the short-term benchmark interest rate it controls by a half-point at a policy meeting earlier this month, double its usual increase. Powell has also signaled the Fed will likely undertake the fastest pace of interest rate increases in 33 years to bring inflation to heel.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Where is Inflation Highest and Lowest Right Now?

Rising inflation has been troubling consumers not only in the U.S. but also globally. The CPI data showed that U.S. inflation rose to an annualized rate of 8.3 percent in April. While inflation fell from the March high of 8.5 percent, and it is the first time since August that CPI has fallen, it was nonetheless higher than the 8.1 percent analysts were expecting.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Americans are showing inflation fatigue, and some companies see a breaking point

Executives running some of the world's biggest retailers, manufacturers and consumer-products makers say they are seeing signs that people are becoming less willing to absorb price increases. Marlboro maker Altria Inc. said cigarette smokers are trading down to discount brands as higher gasoline prices shrink their disposable income. Sleep Number...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Vehicles#Ap#Americans#The Commerce Department
GreenwichTime

Gas prices in Connecticut set new record, AAA data shows

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Connecticut has reached a new record-setting high Monday, several weeks after the suspension of the state gas tax earlier this spring. Data from AAA Northeast showed the average price for a gallon of gas now stands at $4.54 in Connecticut, breaking...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Consumers line up for cheap gas at Costco

Consumers have been turning to Costco and other discount retailers for cheaper gas as inflation sits at 40-year highs, with the price of everything, including energy soaring. Costco Wholesale sells gasoline for less to members. In fact, the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) conducted a survey in 2017 and found that Costco regularly delivered cheaper gas compared to every major gas chain.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Home Depot overcomes slow start to year, rising home prices

Home Depot’s first-quarter sales improved despite a slow spring start and the home improvement chain raised its full-year guidance. Revenue increased about 4% to $38.91 billion, easily beating Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research. Sales at stores open at least a year,...
RETAIL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy