1966: The Mattachine Society organizes a ‘Sip-In’

When the New York State Liquor Authority banned bartenders from serving alcohol to gay people, an activist group called the Mattachine Society responded in 1966. Large groups turned out at the bar Julius’ in New York City to host a “Sip-In,” as they called it, promoting the issue to land in court. “The importance of this, I think, was that until this time gay people had never really fought back,” said Dick Leitsch, head of the New York Mattachine Society at the time. “We just sort of took in everything passively, didn’t do anything about it. And this time we did it, and we won.”