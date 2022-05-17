ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2400 BC: Niankhkhnum and Khnumhotep are buried together

By Ahmad Badr // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

Niankhkhnum and Khnumhotep were ancient manicurists who worked for the royal court in a city called Saqqara, Egypt, around 2400 B.C. In 1964, archaeologists unearthed a joint tomb in which the men were buried face-to-face in the same fashion many married couples were buried at the time. Although the site is called the Tomb of the Two Brothers, and there is debate as to its significance, many historians have interpreted it as evidence of early gay relationships. “Same-sex desire existed just behind the ideal facade constructed by the ancients,” said Egyptologist Greg Reeder in a 1998 speech in Dallas.

