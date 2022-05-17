1964: First gay rights protests at Whitehall

Although it’s hard to say for sure given the burgeoning nature of the gay rights movement at the time, the protests outside the U.S. Army’s Whitehall Street induction center in 1964 are generally considered to be the first public demonstrations for gay rights. The demonstrations occurred after the confidentiality of a gay man’s draft record was broached, prompting an activist named Randy Wicker to organize the protest to speak out against the military’s anti-gay policies.