ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

1931: Dora Richter becomes the first transgender woman to get vaginoplasty

By Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmxEy_0fgs98S300

Dora Richter was a transgender woman under the care of Magnus Hirschfeld who received the first known vaginoplasty procedure in 1931 (though Hirschfeld did not perform the surgery). Along with a number of other transgender women, Richter worked at the Institute for Sexual Research where she was given special permission by police to wear women’s clothing. Two years after her affirmation surgery, the Nazis burned the library of the Institute and began sending homosexuals to concentration camps.

You may also like: 50 of the best albums by LGBTQ+ musicians

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy