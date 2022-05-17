1955: The Daughters of Bilitis is formed
In 1955, there weren’t any lesbian political rights groups in the United States until the Daughters of Bilitis formed in San Francisco, making history as the first group of its kind. What began as a safe space for women to meet without the risk of police raids at gay bars quickly morphed into a full-blown political organization that created other political offshoots including The Ladder—the first nationally distributed lesbian publication—which encouraged women to “take off their masks.” For 14 years, DOB, as they were known, helped women come out of the closest and offered resources to anyone who needed it.
