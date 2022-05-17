ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1936: Federico García Lorca is executed

By Wikimedia Commons
In 1936, Spanish police raided the Granada home of Federico García Lorca, a famous poet they described as a socialist prone to “homosexual and abnormal practices.” He fled to a friend’s house but they caught up with him and surrounded the home, arrested him, and took him to an interrogation spot called the Fuente Grande. According to documents published in 2015, they executed him after he gave unspecified confessions, burying him on site in a “very shallow grave, in a ravine.”

