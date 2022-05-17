ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1956: ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ is first published by James Baldwin

James Baldwin published “Go Tell It on the Mountain” in 1956, offering the world a novel that was “pivotal in American gay literature,” according to many critics. Although the theme of homosexuality is never outrightly expressed, the subtext is hard to miss.

