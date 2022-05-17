Happy Homes hosts Annual Community Appreciation at Festhalle

CULLMAN, Ala. – Happy Homes Real Estate, with lifelong Cullman resident Wes Warren at the helm, hosted the citizens of Cullman to their yearly Community Appreciation event on Friday night at Festhalle.

Entertainment for all ages abound. Children were found in the bouncy house and big inflatable slide, laughing gleefully and bouncing out energy. Classic rock covers filled the air played by Avenue G with Warren even taking the stage to sing along with the band for a song.

Many Generation X parents tutored their little ones on popular games of the 1980s, such as Galaga and Centipede, in the mobile arcade adorned with neon lights reminiscent of decades past. Free hot dogs and chips were provided for attendees to enjoy.

Warren shared why the agency provided the event.

“It’s to give back to the community that we love. We started the event several years ago holding it in the back alley behind us. It started as a sign of appreciation not just for our customers but for the whole community. It’s something that people can come to every year and enjoy without worrying about having to pay for anything to have a good time.”

Homed in the building which Warren’s grandfather built in 1940, Happy Homes currently has 18 agents, full and part-time, on staff to serve the needs of their clients.

For more information about Happy Homes Real Estate, please visit their website at https://happyhomesrealestate.com/ or call 256-737-3050.