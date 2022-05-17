ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Homes hosts Annual Community Appreciation at Festhalle

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Happy Homes Real Estate, with lifelong Cullman resident Wes Warren at the helm, hosted the citizens of Cullman to their yearly Community Appreciation event on Friday night at Festhalle.

Entertainment for all ages abound. Children were found in the bouncy house and big inflatable slide, laughing gleefully and bouncing out energy. Classic rock covers filled the air played by Avenue G with Warren even taking the stage to sing along with the band for a song.

Many Generation X parents tutored their little ones on popular games of the 1980s, such as Galaga and Centipede, in the mobile arcade adorned with neon lights reminiscent of decades past. Free hot dogs and chips were provided for attendees to enjoy.

Warren shared why the agency provided the event.

“It’s to give back to the community that we love. We started the event several years ago holding it in the back alley behind us. It started as a sign of appreciation not just for our customers but for the whole community. It’s something that people can come to every year and enjoy without worrying about having to pay for anything to have a good time.”

Homed in the building which Warren’s grandfather built in 1940, Happy Homes currently has 18 agents, full and part-time, on staff to serve the needs of their clients.

For more information about Happy Homes Real Estate, please visit their website at https://happyhomesrealestate.com/ or call 256-737-3050.

The Cullman Tribune

St. Paul’s alumni gather for Third Annual Alumni and Friends Dinner and Auction

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Paul’s Lutheran School held their Third Annual Alumni and Friends Dinner and Auction on Saturday evening at Terri Pines Country Club. Before the dinner, partygoers perused the many auction items donated by local business proprietors, individuals and school students. Among the items available were a porch swing, antique rifle and both a church and a school quilt. One of three private Christian schools in Cullman, St. Paul’s provides education from age 3 through 6th grade. “Tonight’s event is extremely important because it helps fund the school which is so vital to our community and our children. I feel like...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City School Board meets with honors for students and introductions of new teachers and administrators

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman School Board met on Tuesday night where the East Elementary School (EES) Archery Team was recognized for their recent National Archery in the Schools State Championship win and undefeated season. Four competitors were recognized for receiving the National Academic All-American Archer award—Thatcher Lucas from EES, Madeline Seidel from Cullman Middle School (CMS) and ForrestCalvert and Will Bolzle from Cullman High School (CHS). Returning to his alma mater, Will Drake will be teaching English and taking over as the boys’ soccer coach, a position at CHS vacated this week by Coach Casey Harbin. Jason Johnsey has...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chester Fallin Jr.

Chester Fallin Jr., age 61, of Hanceville, passed away on May 16, 2022 at his home. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 12, 1961, to Chester and Dorothy Cooper Fallin. He loved to run the flea markets, work on small engines; he never met a stranger and always knew how to make people laugh. He always was there to help the one in need and would even give the shirt off his back if they needed it. Chester is preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Dorothy Fallin and brother: Larry Fallin. He is survived by his wife of 17...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

