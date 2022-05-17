Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Wisconsin Badgers alum Vince Biegel has been signed to a one-year deal by the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday.

Biegel was released with an injury designation from the Miami Dolphins as part of final cutdowns prior to the 2021 NFL season, but returned to the team as a practice squad player in October. The linebacker appeared in five games and tallied two tackles for the Dolphins in 2021.

Biegel spent parts of three seasons with the Dolphins after being acquired in a 2019 trade that sent Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints. He was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. After one season in which he tallied 16 tackles while appearing in a reserve role over nine games, he was waived by Green Bay in 2018.

New Orleans signed Biegel to its practice squad before activating him three weeks later to the active roster on Sept. 21, 2018. He appeared in 14 games, tallying four tackles. Biegel enjoyed his most productive professional season after the trade nearly a year later to Miami. In 15 games in 2019, including 10 starts, Biegel had 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin sports reporter Zac Bellman at zbellman@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ZacBellman_WNY .

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune's special offers at wisconsinrapidstribune.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids alum Vince Biegel signing with Baltimore Ravens