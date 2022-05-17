1967: Police raid Black Cat Tavern
After plain-clothed police officers raided the Black Cat Tavern in Los Angeles on New Year’s Day in 1967, beating up staff and patrons alike, a group of gay rights protestors began demonstrating out front. Organized by the Personal Rights in Defense and Education group, the crowd was considered the biggest civil rights demonstration the LGBTQ+ community had produced at the time, leading some historians to call it the “birthplace of a worldwide movement.”
Comments / 0