ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DC: HOUSE HEARING ON UFOS

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11e7Eg_0fgs8iud00

House panel holds highly anticipated public hearing on UFOs,

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#House
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy