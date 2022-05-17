ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Mitchell Police needs your help in locating runaway juvenile

wbiw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITCHELL – The Mitchell Police department has sent out the request to help locate...

www.wbiw.com

wevv.com

17-year-old arrested for murder in Owensboro

A 17-year-old has been arrested for a murder that took place Friday night in Owensboro. Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a male teen Saturday morning after they say he shot a 38-year-old man to death the previous night. The teen has been charged with murder and is currently...
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX59

Police cancel search for missing Sellersburg man

UPDATE: As of 7:10 p.m. Friday this Silver Alert has been cancelled. SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Sellersburg area man. According to the Sellersburg Police Department, Kevin Standiford is a 64-year-old white male that is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. Police said he has […]
SELLERSBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Updated: A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing Monroe County man has been canceled

BLOOMINGTON – A Statewide Silver Alert that was declared for a missing Bloomington man has been canceled.. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the disappearance of Donald Perkins, an 86 year old white male, 6 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants and driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615TJQ.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with kidnapping after Knox Co. pursuit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following the execution of a search warrant Thursday that began with a vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon in Knox County. According to a press release, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Wednesday concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: May 20, 2022

2:34 a.m. Jacob Resendez, 21, Edinburgh, TX., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. 6:55 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 7:31 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th and N streets. A citation was issued for speed. 7:40 a.m. A school resource officer reported an incident at...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Local Teenagers Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash

Knox County Crews responded to an accident with injuries on Friday involving five teenagers. The accident was reported around 5:00 pm on US 50 near Robinson Road and involved one vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the 17-year-old male driver had been traveling West on US 50 when for unknown reasons...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot at 3:30 a.m. on Michigan Road according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say, the shooting took place on the city’s northwest side just south of 86th street. IMPD says the person is in critical condition. Police have not provided...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

One student is dead and several others injured after late night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash involving Washington High School students leaves one dead and several others injured. According to the Knox County Sheriff's office. This happened around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night on US 50 near Robinson Road. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says a 17-year-old male was driving...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday near the 2-mile-marker of I-70 E in Vigo Co. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the two-mile marker when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

