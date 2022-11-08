ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Are ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Still Together? See All the Details

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE40g_0fgs8dV000

The sweetest family! Bachelor alum Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) “fell more in love” with husband Chris Lane after they welcomed their son, Dutton, she exclusively told Life & Style while revealing their plans to have baby No. 2 “sooner than later.”

“I don't think it's like too distant,” the reality star, 32, said about the timeline of having a second child in May 2022, while teaming up with Wyndham to thank flight attendants by gifting weekend getaways for International Flight Attendant Day. “I think we want our kids to be close together.”

Just one month later, Lauren announced she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with the "Big, Big Plans" singer. "Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren captioned her Instagram post . "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!" They welcomed son Baker Weston on October 16, 2022.

Keep reading for for updates on their relationship.

See ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell’s Total Transformation Since the Show

Are Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Still Together?

Lauren and Chris started dating in early 2019 after she appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor . During her time on the reality dating show, she got engaged to Ben Higgins , but they split in 2017 after nearly two years together.

However, she found her happily ever after and married the “Hold You Tight” artist in October 2019, and Lauren gave birth to Dutton two years later in June 2021. They welcomed their second son, Baker, in October 2022.

How Many Kids Do Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Want?

The former flight attendant explained their family plans have a lot to do with the fact that Chris has a twin brother and she has three siblings, who are all about two years apart. In fact, her sister Mollie is a flight attendant herself.

“I definitely think that we want that for Dutton if we're able to, hopefully,” she added about giving their sweet son a sibling. “That's the plan. So, sooner than later I shall say.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfTMx_0fgs8dV000

As far as how big they want their brood to be, the Portland native has had her heart set on having three kids for a long time. “Anytime I was asked growing up, I always said three, and I still feel like maybe three,” Lauren said. “Like there's a reason why just innately I've always wanted three. Chris is … like, ‘No, no, no. We're not having three.’ But I feel like maybe I could talk him into a third, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Find Out Which 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couples Are Still Together

Lauren “loves” being a boy mom and would “be so happy” if she ended up with a family of guys, but she still hopes to possibly have a little girl.

Through their parenting journey, Lauren gushed that she “fell more in love” with the country music singer. “I didn't think [that] was possible,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HElxS_0fgs8dV000

“He is so hands-on. Dutton loves hanging out with him,” she said. “He just is such a great dad and really prioritizes his family, even with a job that can be a little bit crazy and take him away from our home quite often with touring and stuff. He still manages to prioritize us. I never feel like we're second fiddle at all.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Offers a Glimpse at Cruise Ship Getaway With Peter Weber After Reconciliation: ‘Just Absolutely Breathtaking’

Riding off into the sunset! Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber went on a romantic cruise trip after getting back together — and the reality stars offered a special look at the getaway. "My idea of cruises from 2012 has definitely changed 🤯," Flanagan, 30, captioned a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, November 8, which featured […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards

Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy