Bronx, NY

Homeless ex-con arrested for shooting father of five to death in Bronx park

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A homeless ex-con has been arrested for shooting a 62-year-old man to death in a Bronx park five months ago, police said Tuesday.

Ricardo Ferguson, 36, is charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the Dec. 5 shooting of Robert Brown.

Ferguson and another man got into an argument with the victim in Aqueduct Walk park, near W. Fordham Road, and then allegedly shot him in the head, cops said.

Brown was sitting on a park bench just steps from home when he was shot. First responders found him facedown on the ground.

Medics rushed Brown to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

It wasn’t clear what the argument was about. Police at the time said the men may have been trying to rob Brown.

Brown’s family said shortly after his murder that they couldn’t understand why anyone would kill the well-liked father of five.

“My brother was loving and giving,” said his sister Tina Brown, 48. “He would help anyone. He was just catching some air in the park. This is unbelievable.”

Ferguson has an estimated eight previous arrests, police said. Records show he was released from prison in September 2018 after serving time for gun possession

Jdenizah
5d ago

Glad that he got caught. 👍🏽NYPD or whomever turned him in. He’s 👿. The disregard for life is disgraceful. He should be sentenced to life in prison!!!!! 🙏🏽family and friends, strength through the judicial process (it can be lengthy )🙏🏽comfort, support, patience, peace, FAITH!!!! 💪🏾

George Plaskett
5d ago

That's West Fordham Road, not West Farms Rd. As a Bronx born/raised former resident. Sure of the correction.

A’shadeeyah
5d ago

i believe they was referring to West Fordham Rd and Aqueduct Ave because West Farms Rd is near the Bronx Zoo🦒

