CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discover the many career pathways available at local television stations. Learn from the experts at WCNC Charlotte!. WCNC Charlotte is hosting a series of educational sessions for high school seniors and college students interested in journalism, graphic design, sales, editing, directing and more. This is a great opportunity for students to get a firsthand look virtually, at the many career pathways available at local television stations. These sessions are FREE! There will be presentations and Q&A with the experts covering all of the roles at a local tv station. Each session is one hour. Take a look at the schedule and register for all or just the sessions you are interested in. You can also get more details at wcnc.com/pathways or email pathways@wcnc.com for any questions.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO