Minnesota State

Minnesota Phones are Buzzing with Scam Calls and Texts

By Roy Koenig
Power 96
Power 96
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My phone buzzed with a text the other day from a bank. The message was my account was frozen and I should click on the link to take care of the problem. It was from my old bank. I can only imagine the number of problems I would have created for...

power96radio.com

Comments / 1

Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Fishing Opener, Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Bemidji Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking residents to help in the search for a teenage girl who’s been missing since last October. The Bemidji Police Department says Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, has been missing since Oct. 22, when she was last seen in Bemidji. Since then, several organizations have helped in conducting large-scale searches for Kingbird covering roughly 500 acres. Ahead of the weekend’s fishing opener, Bemidji officials are asking that people search their properties, outbuildings and any other place where someone might find shelter. Kingbird was last believed to be wearing a red or black zip-up sweatshirt with a logo (pictured below), blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. (credit: Bemidji Police) Kingbird is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Anyone with information on Kingbird’s whereabout is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
97ZOK

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Field & Stream

Iowa Mushroom Hunters Find Motherlode of Morels, Pick 175 Pounds in Two Days

Rusty Gates of Alexandria, Missouri, and Jimmy Johnson, of rural Keokuk, Iowa, hunt morels together every spring. On Saturday, May 7, the two friends found and harvested an incredible 131 pounds of the highly-sought mushrooms while walking the woods of Lee County in southeastern Iowa. Johnson has hunted morels since he was a boy and has never found more than 75 pounds in an entire season, which usually lasts about a month.
KEOKUK, IA
KOOL 101.7

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Power 96

