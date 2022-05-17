ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers meet for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Lightning polished off the Toronto Maple Leafs in 7 games in the first round, coming back from a 3-2 series deficit to advance. That includes a 2-1 road win in Toronto in the clincher Saturday.

The Panthers registered a first-round series win in 6 games over the Washington Capitals. The Caps won Game 3 by a 6-1 score to take a 2-1 series lead, but the Panthers won the next 3 games, including OT victories in Games 4 and 6.

Lightning at Panthers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lightning +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Panthers -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lightning +1.5 (-180) | Panthers -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -165 | U: +130)

Lightning at Panthers projected goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy (4-3-0, 3.04 GAA, .897 SV% – postseason) vs. Sergei Bobrovsky (4-2-0, 2.79 GAA, .906 SV% – postseason)

Vasilevskiy picked up wins in Games 6 and 7, his first consecutive victories in these playoffs. He saved his best performance of the postseason for Game 7, stopping all but 1 of the 31 shots he faced in Toronto.

Bobrovsky has picked up 3 straight wins, including overtime road victories in Games 4 and 6. He yielded 3 goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory in the clincher Friday.

Lightning at Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Lightning 4, Panthers 3

The LIGHTNING (+130) have managed to win a pair of Stanley Cup championships the past two seasons. A lot of the team’s success has been in the second round, claiming back-to-back 4-1 series victories during the 2 title runs. In its last 32 Eastern Conference Semifinal games, Tampa Bay is 24-8.

The Panthers are moderate favorites in the opener, but they’re not as experienced as the Lightning, and it will show. This is Florida’s first trip to a second-round series since 1996. Facing an experienced Tampa Bay team will be too much to handle in this opening game.

The LIGHTNING +1.5 (-180) are a little on the expensive side – if you’d like a little insurance – but it’s not terribly out of line if you’d rather play it safe.

While the Panthers have won 3 in a row, they needed overtime in 2 of them.

OVER 6.5 (-165) is also a little on the expensive side, but it’s the best play on the board. Tampa hit the Over at a 5-1-1 rate in the first round, while Florida cashed the Over in 3 of its past 4 contests.

Until these teams show any semblance of defense and good goaltending in these playoffs, keep slamming the Over in this series.

