SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, May 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A house fire in western South Dakota sent one person to the hospital. The fire had spread to the roof of the home by the time firefighters arrived on the scene on the west side of Box Elder Friday evening. Two people in the home got out, but one of them was taken by ambulance to Monument Health for evaluation.

