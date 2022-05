District Attorney Quinn recognized the scale of this effort... I’m very pleased this investigation, in collaboration with the CINRET Unit of the Massachusetts State Police and others, resulted in the dismantling of a large-scale fentanyl distribution ring that was connected to a number of communities in our county. The investigation involved the seizure of just under two kilos of fentanyl, thousands of oxycodone pills, and other narcotics that contribute to the drug problem in our community and sadly result in fatal overdoses. We will continue to investigate these drug organizations and hold people accountable for contributing to the ongoing addiction problems in our communities.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO