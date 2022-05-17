ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Driver killed in Bloomfield school bus crash

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8Cv5_0fgs5pSB00

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed after crashing into the back of a school bus in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, a car drove into the back end of a school bus on Blue Hill Avenue. The driver of the car, only identified as a 33-year-old man from Hartford, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Approximately 10 children were on the bus during the crash, though no injuries were reported.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver was in the process of slowing down the bus in order to make a pick up when it was struck from behind. The bus had not made a complete stop at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

