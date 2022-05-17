ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Quittin’ Time with Q Country 107

wsaq.com
 5 days ago

Every Thursday evening, we celebrate the end of the work day with a...

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A Bit of Historical Trivia… The Tally Ho & the Bajis Family … Back Home After All These Years!

The Tally Ho Inn was the concept of Greek immigrants Frank and Bessie Bajis. Frank Bajis (Bachacas)was orphaned as a child in Pergamon, Turkey, a city with a population of 61,000 people located 16 miles from the Aegean Sea coastline Izmir Province. He would later grow up in Mytilini, a city on the Greek island of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey. There Frank met and married his wife Bessie, and there they would begin their life together, a union which lasted for over 50 years and thousands of miles.
PORT HURON, MI
The Flint Journal

See decades of the rare flowers in this 100-year-old Michigan peony garden

ANN ARBOR, MI - For 100 years, one of the world’s foremost collection of rare peonies has been in Ann Arbor within the Nichols Arboretum, also known as “the Arb.”. The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, named for its original 1922 benefactor, contains 230 different varieties of the peony plant, including the more-common herbaceous and the rarer and larger tree varieties. It is now North America’s largest collection of heirloom and antique peonies.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Guardians postpone May 21 game v. Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) announced their May 21 game vs. the Detroit Tigers (13-26) was postponed due to inclement weather. The game was set to begin at 7:10 p.m., officials said. The game will be rescheduled for July 14 and will start at 7:10 p.m., officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Port Huron, MI
Lifestyle
City
Port Huron, MI
blackchronicle.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken new Troy location opens Friday

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Michigan. There are three. Dave’s Hot Chicken, known for its mild to spicy Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening a new location Friday at 624 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
1077 WRKR

Watch This 400lb Detroit Zoo Gorilla Make Friends With Tiny Groundhog

There may be a new friendship blossoming at the Detroit Zoo and it's between two of the most unlikely animals. Recently Alex Phillips was visiting the Detroit Zoo when he noticed a 400 lb Silverback gorilla was fiddling with something on the ground. When he pulled out his camera and zoomed in, you could see the gorilla giving gentle pats and pets to a tiny groundhog. The Detroit Zoo posted the video on their Facebook:
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5 To 7#Broadcasts#Work Day#Live Broadcast#Every 15 Minutes#Food Drink#Quittin Time#Conner St Pub
100.7 WITL

Watch This Guy Take Down A 13 Pound BBQ Challenge In Dearborn

Joel Hansen is a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures, food challenges, eating contests, and restaurant promotions, and recently made a stop at Noah's Smokehouse in Dearborn, Michigan in an attempt to take down and absolute gut-buster of a challenge, as he hyped himself up for the feat:
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pine Knob Music Theatre celebrates name change, 50th anniversary

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre is back! They made the name change just in time for a very important birthday. This season Pine Knob is marking 50 years of summertime fun. If you are headed to a show this year you might notice some things are different.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Neighbors divided over new peacock in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A peacock has found a home in Garden City, but not everyone is thrilled to welcome him into the neighborhood. Neighbors have named him Rodney, and his presence has divided the community about whether he should be allowed to stay. The Indian Peacock is a...
GARDEN CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A viewer thought animal in Macomb County could be missing Detroit Zoo wallaby. We asked the zoo

The Detroit Zoo may have called off the search for its missing wallaby joey, but people in Metro Detroit still have their eyes peeled for the 5-month-old animal. A viewer from Washington Township, Margaret S., emailed ClickOnDetroit’s Cassidy Johncox on Friday morning, showing a couple of photos of an animal on the roof of a home, suggesting it could be the missing joey.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wear Masks Indoors in 22 Michigan Counties, CDC Advises

Not that everyone, or even a majority of people will listen. Still, for what it's worth, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that residents of 22 Michigan counties wear masks inside, The Detroit News reports. That's up from 16 counties a week prior. The advisory covers Wayne, Macomb and...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy