NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is headed to York County, home to fascinating history, a long artistic tradition, spectacular natural beauty and of course, a diner! Ted stops by a one-time ski resort turned conservation area. In Sanford, he grabs a bite at the Third Alarm Diner, finds a hit with the Sanford Mainers baseball team, and catches up with a theater company in Saco. In Alfred, Ted explores the history of the area’s once-thriving Shaker community. And he wraps it all by sampling one of Maine’s famous Holy Donuts.

YORK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO