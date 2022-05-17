ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Stop, State! Demon Boys Secure Runner-Up at Districts

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo strokes. That is what separated the Washington boys’ golf team from disappointing heartbreak and pure jubilation. Fortunately for Demon faithful they experienced the latter when they cracked the top two at Monday’s class 3A district meet in Shellsburg to clinch their first state bid since 2018....

kciiradio.com

Day Two of Iowa High School State Track

It’s day two of the 2022 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships this week, with student athletes representing nine school districts across the KCII listening area. The Washington Demons boys and girls teams have qualifiers in Class 3A, Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks boys and girls are in Class 2A, and the Columbus Community boys, Hillcrest Academy and Sigourney girls, and Highland, Lone Tree, WACO, and Winfield-Mt. Union coed teams compete in Class 1A. The meet lasts through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Listen to KCII for hourly updates during the meet.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Boys Move On, Girls Soccer Fall in First Round

The postseason started for the Columbus Community soccer teams this week with one of them moving on in the playoffs. The Wildcat boys traveled to Burlington Notre Dame on Thursday to face off with Centerville (2-11) and it was all Columbus in a 7-2 victory. The blue and white improved to 11-5 on the season and advance to play Mediapolis (13-6) in a class 1A substate semifinal on Monday. The Bulldogs won a pair of regular season meetings by 3-1 and 5-1 scores. The Columbus girls saw their spring come to a close with a 5-1 loss at Mediapolis (7-9) on Wednesday. Juvixsa Valdez had the lone Wildcat score and it was assisted by Samarah Garza. Alynna Leos managed 10 saves at the other end. The team concludes 2022 with a 2-10 record and they graduate a pair of players in Valdez and Maggie Sánchez.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland and SK End Season in Round One

The class 1A postseason came to an early close for the Highland and Sigourney-Keota soccer teams on Thursday when they fell in first round substate games. The Huskies had their hands full at No.1 Davenport Assumption (11-5) and the host Knights put up a 10 spot in the first half to come out victorious 10-0. Hat tricks came from a pair of players in Sam Burkhart and Charlie Leinart. Highland concludes the spring 1-12 and they say goodbye to four seniors in Eli Slaymaker, Yahir Jimenez, Zoey Robidoux, and Carson Mellinger.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Baseball Shutout Chargers for First Win

A busy first week of the baseball season continued on Wednesday for Keota with the Eagles snatching their first win with a 3-0 shutout at Chariton. It was another pitcher’s duel with the Eagle bats breaking through in the sixth, by orchestrating a pair of tallies and one more in the seventh to secure the victory. Aidan Anderson, Caden Clarahan, and Evan Vittetoe all had doubles and a run batted in. The team had 11 hits led by a 3-for-4 night from Colten Clarahan. Freshman Caden Clarahan started on the hill and tossed 4 2/3 innings giving up just five hits and Anderson recorded the final seven outs to pick up the win while surrendering two knocks.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

2022 State Track and Field Meet Updated KCII Area Results

Below are the updated KCII area results for the 2022 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines from Thursday, May 19th – Saturday, May 21st. High Jump – Kasen Bailey – 18th (5’10”) High Jump – Ethan Patterson – No height. Shuttle...
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Award Elm Ave Grading Contract

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will review bids and consider award of contract for the Elm Avenue grading project from 250th Street to Highway 92 during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board will also consider a revision to the county ambulance service policy manual and an ambulance personnel change...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Unit Nears 1-Year Anniversary this National EMS Week

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are celebrated for the work they do in safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of their communities during the 47th annual National EMS Week. This is the first National EMS Week since the Washington EMS unit went live on July 9th of last year. They...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland School Board Set for Work Session and Special Meeting Monday

It’s a daily double coming up Monday for the Highland School board. They will hold a special meeting at 5p.m. to discuss a contract with MMS Consultants for elementary playground asphalt and turf improvements and to accept resignations, appointments and modifications. Following their special meeting they will hold a work session to address reports from administration regarding the month of May, playground decisions from the special meeting and facility improvements. The board will meet in the Highland School District Board Room.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Major Riverside Construction Project Enters Second Phase

Axiom Consultants has announced that work on the Third Street project in Riverside is beginning its second phase. The project, which started on May 9th, includes water main, curb and gutter, street and sidewalk work along all of Third Street from Highway 22 to Washington Street, including intersections. The first phase of the project as detailed by Axiom is work from Highway 22 to east of Greene Street. That work still continues. Phase two will be east of Greene Street to Washington Street. They remind residents that the plan is to work one block at a time, weather permitting and to keep all vehicles, children and pets out of the construction zone. Property access for those affected is to be through alleys. They ask that construction barriers remain in place.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Man Arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapon in Marion County

A Kalona man was arrested in Marion County Wednesday. Court documents show 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil was arrested at about 4:18 p.m. on Highway 5 North by a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy after being found in possession of a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm that was confirmed stolen out of Iowa City. Neuzil is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sets Top Five ARPA Priorities

The Washington County Board of Supervisors narrowed down the list to five possible uses of their American Rescue Plan Act funds during a work session Tuesday. The last ARPA work session held in February presented a list of 23 ideas, and Board Chair Richard Young stated Tuesday that this week was the opportunity for stakeholders to give further pricing information on their proposals. The supervisors determined the priorities are upgrading the county’s phone service, renovating and expanding the Orchard Hill complex to move several county departments, including the supervisors, out of the courthouse, digitizing county records, expanding broadband internet to Marr Park, and building a new shower house at Marr Park. The county has hired Carl A. Nelson & Company to complete a facility needs assessment, which Supervisor Marcus Fedler says should bring several ideas, “I tried to be clear about that but we are going to have multiple options and pieces in that budget. Like that we can do it in phases or maybe we do this part first and then that part second and schedule it. so that we have available resources to do it and maybe not have to bond or anything like that.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman-Scofield Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Approaches

The Wellman-Scofield Public Library will be having a Summer Reading Program for area children and Children’s Librarian Lisa Lundstrom shares what the Summer Reading Program is, “What the Summer Reading Program is is a chance for children to engage in reading and just learning activities throughout the summer to prevent the summer slide.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman Heritage Society Opening this June

The Wellman Heritage Society will be opening its doors to the public beginning Wednesday, June 1 and will be open every Wednesday through October. Hours of operation are 1 pm – 3 pm and also by appointment. Wellman Heritage Society Vice President Austin Bayliss gives a sneak peek to...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Abuse

A Washington man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for a domestic abuse assault conviction. Court records show 30-year-old Jimmie Lee Stringer III pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury, a class D felony, and is committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale. Stringer must pay a $1,025 fine plus all applicable charges and court costs, though he was found not reasonably able to pay Category B restitution. Charges were dismissed for first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and domestic abuse assault second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an October 23, 2021 incident.
WASHINGTON, IA

