On May 17, legislation to create a Cannabis Safety Taskforce, sponsored by Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Jeanne Kohl-Welles, passed out of the King County Council. “A dedicated Cannabis Safety Taskforce will be able to focus on keeping our local communities safe from the pattern of armed robberies targeting cannabis stores and manufacturers across the region,” Dunn said. “This legislation sends a strong message that King County plans to hold those committing these crimes responsible for their actions.”

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO