ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss Commons' statement on Northern Ireland Protocol

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government is looking for a solution in Northern Ireland that “can command the broadest...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Sea#Foreign Secretary#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid infections down again to one in 50, says ONS

Covid infections have fallen again to one in 50 people in the UK, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That means around 1.27 million people had coronavirus in the week to 13 May - down 14% from the week before. Infections have been coming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Kirk assembly gathers ahead of gay marriage vote

The Church of Scotland could make history next week by approving religious same-sex marriage. The 2022 General Assembly began in Edinburgh on Saturday as 400 commissioners gathered on The Mound and 200 more joined online. The vote on allowing ministers to conduct same-sex marriages will take place on Monday. The...
RELIGION
Reuters

Australia's new government: What you need to know

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Labor's Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister, promising to bring the country together after a fractious election campaign and vowing to tackle climate change and inequality. Albanese and new Foreign Minister Penny Wong immediately headed off for a meeting...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy