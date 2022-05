According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Ronnie “RJ” May, age 29, of Sandersville, GA, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence. The arrest is related to the shooting death of Lennal Dasher, age 29, of Baxley, GA. The Baxley Police Department requested the GBI assist with the death investigation.

BAXLEY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO