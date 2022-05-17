Samuel L. Jackson’s Alleged Ban from SNL Has Been Lifted

Samuel L. Jackson is hardly the first person to swear on live TV and not have the censors bleep him in time (hello, Joy Behar), but he claimed that after dropping the F-bomb on Saturday Night Live, it did get him banned from the show.

The incident happened during a 2012 appearance when Jackson participated in one of the long-running “What’s Up With That?” sketches in which Kenan Thompson plays fictional BET talk show host Diondre Cole, who never lets his guests speak and turns everything into a music jam. Toward the end of the sketch as Thompson’s character says goodbye to Jackson, who was playing himself, Jackson yelled “Man, f—k!” expecting Thompson’s character to cut him off, though he didn’t.

Thompson improvised a response saying, “C’mon now Sam. C’mon, that costs money.” (The sketch is available in it’s entirety on YouTube, though it has since been bleeped.) Jackson told EW’s The Awardist podcast that the swear led him to be banned from the show, or so he thought, but after a recent run-in with the series creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, they cleared the air and Michaels confirmed that Jackson was welcome to return.

Jackson told the podcast that he approached Michaels in a New York City elevator and asked “Are you ever gonna let me back on the show?” to which Michaels responded “You’re not banned!”

“So maybe I’m not. I don’t know,” Jackson said.

Natasha Lyonne is set to host the SNL season 47 finale on May 21, but considering that season finales of the sketch show often feature lots of celebrity cameos, there’s always a chance that he’ll make an appearance again for the first time in a decade before the week is over.