Your Marketing Dollars Can Make a Difference with Integrate for Good in Montgomery County

Did you know your marketing dollars can make a difference for young people with disabilities in our shared community?



Integrate for Good has an exciting and affordable sponsorship opportunity they just created for sponsors in Montco.



They are looking for a corporate sponsor for their Founder’s Circle kick-off breakfast and networking event at The Inn at Villanova University on June 7th, 2022.



They will be featuring some of the amazing young people they empower through our work. In addition to a delicious breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to network and connect at this gorgeous venue.



If your company is committed to DEI, this is an outstanding opportunity to showcase your corporate social responsibility values and priorities around community impact.



Sponsorship benefits include the following for a $1,000 gift:

* onsite signage

* name and logo on table tents

* full page ad in event program

* acknowledgement on IFG website with a live link to your website

* promotion on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

* promotion on Facebook Live show



Contact Bev at bev@integrateforgood.org to secure this incredible opportunity by 5/18.



Previous sponsors and new sponsors welcome.

Integrate for Good empowers transition-age youth and adults with disabilities, the families and the agencies that support them, the school districts, the non-profit organizations and the for-profit businesses to capitalize on the strengths and the abilities of all people through social capital building, civic engagement and community connection.