Harriet Thor

Donald Schuler, age 77, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022, at his residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.

WACONIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO