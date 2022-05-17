Harriet Thor

David Buetow, age 79, of Carver, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Carver with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.
Donald Schuler, age 77, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022, at his residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
(KSTP/Buffalo, MN) The Wright County Attorney’s Office says the trial for the man accused of killing one and wounding four others during a shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota medical clinic last year will begin opening statements on Monday. KSTP reports opening statements in the trial of 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich...
