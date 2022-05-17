Blue Jay Softball Loses Pair of Games in Minot

Eugene Reinhold Mayer – Sunrise: August 2nd, 1932 – Sunset: May 14th, 2022. Eugene Mayer, 89, Medina ND passed away peacefully on the same farm that he was born on. Gene was born south of Medina on the family farm the youngest of 7 children to Emil and Elizabeth (Moser) Mayer. Gene went to country school a few miles from the farm until the 5th grade. He then started working on the family farm. When he began farming it was all done with teams of horses. In 1953, when he was 21, he got his first tractor, it was an H. He also took over the dairy from his dad. Throughout his years he had cattle, both dairy and beef, pigs, sheep, horses, and chickens.
