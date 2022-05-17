ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Blue Jay Softball Loses Pair of Games in Minot

By Jarin Matheny
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School softball team came up just short in two games on Monday night in the Magic City as Minot won 5-4 and 8-7 over the Blue Jays in West Region play. Makenna Nold hit a home run and Ella Falk went...

newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Golf Recap for May 9th and May 17th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, May 9th the VCHS boys golf team played at Village Green in Moorhead. The team carded a 394 in some tough rainy conditions. We were led by Eric Ingstad who shot a 93. Ethan Bear 98, Tucker Orner 100, Thomas Pfeifer 103, Alex Rogelstad 107, and Owen Struble 107. The Valley City Hi-Liners placed 10th out of 11 teams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Recap: Soccer Goes 1-1, Baseball Swept, Tennis Beats Wahpeton

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jays hit the road this weekend for soccer, baseball, tennis and golf as Spring sports ready for their respective West Region Tournaments. GIRL’S SOCCER: FRIDAY – MINOT 5, JAMESTOWN 1 | SATURDAY – JAMESTOWN 4, WILLISTON 1. Senior Haley Nelson...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jays Get Big Victories Over Saints

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A seven-run fifth inning led the Blue Jay baseball team to a 10-0 win over Bismarck St. Mary’s in five innings on Tuesday night at Jack Brown Stadium. Jamestown grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second after Carson Orr doubled with one...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Region 3 Baseball Tourney Set

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2022 Class B Region 3 Varsity Baseball tournament will be held over five days, starting Wednesday, May 18th and continuing on Friday, May 20th and then Monday through Wednesday, May 23rd-25th. The Loboes of Lamoure/Litchville/Marion are the defending region champs and are the number one seed this year and will play Monday in Carrington at 10am. The tournament can be heard on Thunder 98.3 and newsdakota.com, here are the first three days of the schedule:
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Amber Knutson Signs to Play Golf at VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Thursday Valley City High School Senior Amber Knutson signed her letter of intent to continue her golfing career in the city that she grew up in. Knutson will join the Valley City State University golf team this upcoming fall. Amber wasn’t always a...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Softball Season Ends with Loss to Saints at NAIA Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team concluded its season at the NAIA Softball Championships Tuesday after a 4-1 loss to No. 17 Our Lady of the Lake. VCSU has had a historical season, setting numerous season, career and team records, while making its second...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Softball Drops First Game in NAIA Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team dropped its NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round game to the top team in the nation, University of Mobile, 11-3 Monday afternoon. The Vikings took a 3-2 lead on Joelle Aiello‘s 2-run homer in the second inning, but the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Offense Overwhelms HFCTRL

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes handled their business with no problem in their regular-season finale against HFCTRL by a final score of 18-1. Almost all of Oakes’ offense came from the fifth inning on. The Pirates scored the first run in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from junior pitcher Jarrett Fredrickson, but that would be all the offense they could muster. The Tornadoes retaliated in the second inning with senior outfielder David Schmitz who scored on an infield error. Junior outfielder Gaven Christianson scored on another error and senior infielder Howie Neustel reached home on a wild pitch in the third inning. The first RBI for Oakes came in the fourth inning off the bat of junior catcher Xavier Vossler with a double that brought home senior pitcher Michael Iverson. The fifth inning is when the Tornadoes’ offense saw Fredrickson for the third time around, and they had his number. They put up five runs to put the game out of reach. Oakes remained relentless by scoring nine more runs in the sixth inning just for insurance.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Tennis Takes Down Grand Forks Red River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-liners tennis team continued their winning ways on Monday as they defeated Grand Forks Red River. Below are the results. (Valley City listed first) Valley City 5. Grand Forks Red River 4. Singles:. Breck Sufficool defeated Claire Huebner 6-2, 6-4 Olivia...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Spring Planting Finally Underway

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spring planting is underway across the state of North Dakota. NDSU Barnes County Extension Service Agent Alicia Harstad said heavy rainfall saturated fields in the area, so farmers are running up against planting deadlines. She said some farmers maybe looking at Prevent Plant acres....
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Gene Mayer

Eugene Reinhold Mayer – Sunrise: August 2nd, 1932 – Sunset: May 14th, 2022. Eugene Mayer, 89, Medina ND passed away peacefully on the same farm that he was born on. Gene was born south of Medina on the family farm the youngest of 7 children to Emil and Elizabeth (Moser) Mayer. Gene went to country school a few miles from the farm until the 5th grade. He then started working on the family farm. When he began farming it was all done with teams of horses. In 1953, when he was 21, he got his first tractor, it was an H. He also took over the dairy from his dad. Throughout his years he had cattle, both dairy and beef, pigs, sheep, horses, and chickens.
TAPPEN, ND
newsdakota.com

Packers Score Early, Pick Up Win Over Hi-Liners

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners baseball club was looking to get back into the win column on Monday. Hi-Liners were hosting the West Fargo Packers, and it was the road team who would score first and pick up the win 8-3 over Valley City. West...
VALLEY CITY, ND
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
newsdakota.com

Carrington Improves to 6-3 in Region 3 Play

TOLNA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals had two Region 3 games in Tolna on Monday, as their home field at Carrington City Park is still to wet to play on, they have not had one home game this spring season. The Cardinals pick up two important victories in the region, both 5-2 scores over Dakota Prairie/Midkota/Lakota/Griggs County and Sheyenne/New Rockford to improve to 6-3 in the region and 6-4 overall. DP/M/L/GC drops to 4-5 in the region and 5-6 overall, SNR drops to 0-8 in R3 and 2-10 overall.
CARRINGTON, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota regulators aim to hone in on e-pull tabs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As charitable electronic pull tab machines are gaining popularity in North Dakota, gaming regulators are hoping to keep them confined to certain spaces. Right now, you can play e-pull tabs at almost any bar in North Dakota. Since a bar is technically defined as a “retail...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Brooks Named VCSU Vice President For Academic Affairs

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has selected Larry Brooks as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Brooks will begin in June to transition into the role with the current VPAA Dr. Margaret Dahlberg. Dahlberg will retire this summer after 26 years on...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Police replace a cruiser

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police had a patrol car totaled in an accident on April 23. The total cost for the new vehicle is $36,318. Insurance will cover $18,996, and the city will use reserve funds to make up the difference. This will help keep a full fleet on...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Three North Dakota schools have each won a new fitness center through DON’T QUIT! campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) Chairman Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld today announced the three North Dakota schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, Rolla School in […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man on Receiving End of Viral Philanthropy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
JAMESTOWN, ND

