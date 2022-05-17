ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Top-Four Fan Vote Drivers Revealed Heading into All-Star Weekend

By Tyler Mansfield
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Outsiders, welcome to NASCAR‘s All-Star Race week. It’s going to be a super exciting Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth as 21 of the motorsport’s best drivers compete for $1 million. With a full evening of racing set to take place, NASCAR fans will undoubtedly have their TVs tuned to FS1 to take in all of the action.

While 17 racers have already secured their spot for the annual All-Star Race, four more will be competing – both on and off the track – to make the cut ahead of Sunday night’s event.

As the Stage 1, Stage 2 and overall winners of the NASCAR All-Star Open – which will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday – will take three of the final four spots for the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET, the fourth will come by way of fan vote. As of May 16, the top-four drivers in the fan vote are Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez – and that’s just in alphabetical order.

NASCAR encourages fans to cast their All-Star fan vote before polls close on Friday at noon ET.

A Look at the Current NASCAR All-Star Race Field

While either Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick or Daniel Suarez will punch a ticket to the NASCAR All-Star Race by way of fan vote, 17 other spots have been taken by some of the motorsport’s top performers in 2022.

In alphabetical order, the drivers that currently make-up the NASCAR All-Star Race field are: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, and Martin Truex Jr.

Heading into Sunday at Texas, we’ll see who wins the fan vote – and which drivers perform well in the All-Star Open – to secure the final four spots in the All-Star Race.

Comments / 19

Gary Munson
4d ago

Wait, no Bubba… I read headlines at least once a week on Bubba being a star in NASCAR… what happened ?

Reply
7
oneanddone
4d ago

Fans are a lot smarter than NASCAR management and the media. They know who the true race drivers are.....see ya Bubba

Reply
3
