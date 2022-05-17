ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Teams settle for a hard-fought draw

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON — The final result of a 2-2 draw felt just about right when the West Bend co-op traveled to Grafton for a North Shore Conference match Thursday evening. “We went down early, and I was really happy the way they settled in. Grafton came out real strong, possession of the...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Laser focused: KM wins at Wanaki

MENOMONEE FALLS — John Sams knows what a championship team looks like better than most. Sams, the boys golf coach at Kettle Moraine since 2016, guided the Lasers to their first-ever WIAA Division 1 state title last June. After losing his top three players from that team, though, the last thing Sams and his Lasers were thinking about was a repeat.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warhawks achieve perfection

OCONOMOWOC — Storms caused power outages in portions of Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The Arrowhead softball team encountered no such problem during its Classic 8 Conference softball game at Oconomowoc. The Warhawks connected for their 27th, 28th and 29th circuit clouts of the season on their way to an...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger can’t solve Arrowhead’s pitching

HARTLAND — The Slinger Owls fell to Arrowhead 6-0 on the road on Friday. The Owls dropped to 15-6 on the year. While Arrowhead improved to 20-1 on the year. The game was much closer than the score says it was, as Arrowhead only led 1-0 all the way up to the fifth inning in what was a pitching and defensive battle.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald ‘Mike’ Schmitz

Donald “Mike” Schmitz of Waukesha went to his final home with God on May 14, 2022. He was born July 19, 1935, in Brownsville to Robert and Martha Schmitz. His parents taught him to be hard working and never be a quitter in life. Most of his childhood were good memories.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milan J. Gunderson

Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard V. Finch

Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Murten Gustav Hess

Murten Gustav Hess, age 81, of Hartford was born to eternal life on May 16, 2022, with family at his side at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. “Murt” was born on May 12, 1941, in Mauston to the late Walter and Bernice Hess. Murt is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 59 years; dear dad of Terry Ann (Stephen) Jacobs and Sue Ann (Michael) Grams; proud “Opa” to grandchildren Christopher and Noelle Gates, Jakob Grams, Gretchen, nee Grams, (Adam) Amundson; great-grandchildren Weston and Ellie Amundson. He was dear brother of Phillip (Rose) Hess, Sandra Dietz, nee Hess, dear brother of the late John (the late Deanna) Edgerton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New sports/entertainment district planned for downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district. The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James “Jim” P. Gruber

James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Genevieve ‘Gen’ Albiero

Genevieve “Gen” Albiero, nee Heppe, of West Bend, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run at the age of 94 years. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Friday, June 3, from 3 until 4:45 p.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 5 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ A.A. Skore

June 25, 1946 - May 17, 2022. Jeffrey “Jeff” A.A. Skore of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 75. He was born in Superior on June 25, 1946, the son of Melvin and Shirley Skore. He was a 1964...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Aimee L. Bertoni

Aimee L. Bertoni, age 27, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly and too soon Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Aimee was born August 17, 1994, in Hartford to Susan L. Mercier (nee Steller) and John A. Bertoni. She attended St. Kilian Catholic grade school where she enjoyed playing soccer throughout high school. She attended Hartford Union High School and graduated from Quincy High School in Illinois, class of 2012. Aimee will forever be remembered by her love of her family, being an exceptional mom who worked so very hard to provide for her children and loved ones. Even as a little girl to age 27, her presence was always known with her powerful walk and though meek, her emphatic voice, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong and sweet yet had a “honey badger-ness” about her you did not want to cross. Aimee waitressed at the West Bend Country Club, Lake Street Inn in Hustisford, and The Abby in Quincy, IL. She enjoyed her job and was one of the best servers to have, was well liked, always had a bubbly personality. Aimee was not afraid to get her hands dirty and enjoyed fishing with her family, catching her very first fish with her dad.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha to reopen May 27

WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced on Facebook that the homestyle barbecue joint in Waukesha will officially reopen for business on Friday, May 27. The restaurant, located at 151 E. Sunset Dr. in Waukesha, closed due to staffing issues in October 2021. Since...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan Mae Schnorenberg

Susan Mae Schnorenberg (nee Schmitt), age 71, of Rubicon passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the comfort of her home and within the love and care of her family. Sue was born March 19, 1951 in Hartford to Rose Mary J. (nee Kolb) and Gilbert F. Schmitt. She attended St. Hubert’s grade school and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1969. Sue was united in marriage to James T. Schnorenberg on September 30, 1972, at St. Hubert’s Church in Hubertus. She worked for the Hartford Kwik Trip retiring after 10 years, and prior for Chrysler, The Mole Hole, B&B Trailers, and provided in-home child care. Sue was a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Church, the Hartford American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, the Hubertus American Legion Auxiliary Post 511, and the TOPS organization.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former employees, loyal customers share memories of Marty’s Pizza

BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open. For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt. Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross...
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Puerto Rican food bus opening in New Berlin

WAUKESHA — Puerto Rican food from La Promesa, a food “bus,” is coming to New Berlin on Thursday. Luís Diaz, who owns the bus with his wife, Katherine Quiles, said he made the bus into a small restaurant. “I really had this idea a long time...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Union High School holds third annual Day of Service

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their third annual Day of Service on Wednesday, and their first one since 2019 due to COVID-19, to serve the Hartford and Washington County community. “I think it’s really important to demonstrate servant leadership to the community in which I live, because...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Union High School celebrates 2022 Prom

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their 2022 Prom on May 14 at the Chandelier Ballroom in Hartford. Members of prom court included: Melina Kurth, Grace Lawler, Delaney Benson, Cayla Gishkowsky, Avery Krenz, Kacy Kratz, Alexia Hughes, Clara Kenney, Taylor Kutz, Lilly Roskopf, Noah Deibert, Nash Merklein, Nick Janicki, Landon Hron, Garrett McFarren, Bly Bielmeier, Aryan Kalluvila, Austin Kutz, Andrew Alsum and Jackson Kujawa.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee Beach will be ‘swim at your own risk’

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee Beach will be ”swim at your own risk” this summer due to a lack of lifeguard applicants. City of Pewaukee Parks & Recreation Director Nick Phalin said very few people have applied and estimated maybe a handful sent in applications. “One of those staff...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

