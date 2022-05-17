ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&C Saatchi rejects sweetened buyout offer from top investor

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

May 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi on Tuesday rejected a fresh 253.6 million pounds ($316.44 million) takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria.

“I urge shareholders to reject this bid as it significantly undervalues the business and prospects of M&C Saatchi,” Chairman Gareth Davis said. ($1 = 0.8014 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) )

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

