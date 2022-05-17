ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 14:32:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-18 02:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

Tornado Watch issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FREDERICK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE WINCHESTER
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Tornado Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Falcon Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr; Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Starr County in Deep South Texas Southern Zapata County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon State Park, or 9 miles south of Lopeno, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roma, New Falcon, Roma Creek, Fronton, Roma High School, Salineno, Falcon State Park, Falcon Dam, Roma City Hall and Roma City Police Department. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 786 and 808. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STARR COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Surgoinsville, or 10 miles west of Kingsport, moving east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Midway, Colonial Heights, Watauga and Leesburg. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 44 and 57. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Highland; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 249 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON HAMILTON HIGHLAND WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina West central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Camp Kinard and Delmar. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 26 between mile markers 87 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENOMINEE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neopit, or 18 miles northwest of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neopit, Red River, Gresham, Bowler, Lyndhurst, Middle Village and Zoar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHERN SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cowden to near Edgewood to near Xenia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Stewardson, Louisville, Clay City, Dieterich, Wheeler, Neoga, Montrose, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Southeastern Delaware County in central Ohio Western Licking County in central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bexley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Newark, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Gahanna, Pickerington, Bexley, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Johnstown, Hebron, Minerva Park, Granville South, Beechwood Trails, Easton, Summit Station and Whitehall. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 103 and 123. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 110 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. * WHERE....Wet Mountains, northern Sangre De Cristo mountains above 11000 feet, Fremont and Huerfano counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of poor visibility under the heavier snow bands. Additional snow loading may break tree limbs.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DC . DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-23 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Floyd, northeastern Carroll and north central Patrick Counties through 230 PM EDT At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willis, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Floyd Indian Valley Willis Mabry Mill Alum Ridge Rocky Knob Recreation Area and Copper Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Macon; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BULLOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MACON...NORTHEASTERN BARBOUR AND RUSSELL COUNTIES At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Russell County Sports Complex, or 10 miles southwest of Phenix City, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Hurtsboro, Russell County Sports Complex, Uchee, Spring Hill, Seale, Ladonia, Twin Springs, Rutherford, Hatchechubbe, Uchee Creek, Fort Mitchell, Ladonia Sports Complex, Fort Mitchell Activity Center, Carter Acres, Phenix Drag Strip and Parkmanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures today ranging from the lower 70s to mid 90s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the mid 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK FRANKLIN KENNEBEC OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SOMERSET
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

