Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania primary update: First results expected in just hours

wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Tuesday is the primary election in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can follow updates on this page. Polls are open for two more hours. Officials are reminding voters that anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. If you did...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 4

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Counting of Allegheny County votes cast in-person is completed

PITTSBURGH — All the counting of the in-person votes cast in Allegheny County is complete. The job was completed Friday afternoon at the county election warehouse on Pittsburgh's North Side. A representative of the Summer Lee for Congress campaign who observed the count left the warehouse upbeat. The race...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

2022 Pennsylvania primary election: Oz-McCormick, Lee-Irwin races too close to call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election. Voters selected the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Severe storms moving across Ohio into Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is marching across Ohio heading toward Western Pennsylvania this evening. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosA few of our northwest counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. and we have a First Alert Weather day in effect this evening. You will want to download our free KDKA weather app and stay weather aware through the late evening when the storms will have passed to our east. The biggest threat with any of these storms if they reach severe limits would be damaging winds and hail. The most likely area to see any of the severe storms would be north and west of Pittsburgh through 10 p.m. Showers and a few storms will stick around off and on through mid-afternoon Sunday followed by a big cooldown into the upper 60s by Monday with drier weather to start the week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA

