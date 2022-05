Police in Orange Saturday investigated two separate fatal traffic accidents. The first occurred about 9:50 p.m. Friday when a Honda Civic containing a man and a woman was stopped at a red light at Collins Avenue preparing to turn north onto Glassell Street. An older-model Dodge Ram rear-ended the Civic, causing minor injuries to its two occupants but resulting in a fatal injury to the driver of the truck, who died at a hospital.

ORANGE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO