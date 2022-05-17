See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Missouri

Catherine A. Crecelius, 78, of St. Louis died May 16, 2022. Mrs. Crecelius was Catholic. She enjoyed crafting, swimming, skiing and spending time with her family’s dogs: Sally, Bernice, Belvedere and Sophie. She loved visiting with people and helping people work through addiction treatment. Born Jan. 27, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mickey and Mary Jane (Dressel) Mackin.

