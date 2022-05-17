ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Woman Missing in Lancaster Found

By Contributing Editor
 5 days ago

A 37-year-old woman who authorities say has anxiety and depression and had been...

Walnut Officials Call Killing of Suspected Burglar `Uncommon’

Walnut officials stressed the city’s safety Sunday and said the sheriff’s department would be “utilizing all of their resources to investigate” the shooting death of a suspected burglar by a homeowner. A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m....
WALNUT, CA
Diabetic, Schizophrenic Woman, 53, Goes Missing in San Gabriel

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 53-year-old diabetic woman suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who went missing in San Gabriel. Cherie Tremayne Yerks, who also suffers from depression, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Oak...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Shooting in Pico Rivera leaves man dead, woman injured

Police are searching for whoever shot a man and a woman, killing the man, in Pico Rivera Saturday morning. The shooting occurred about 7:15 a.m. in the 9600 block of Myron Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Arriving deputies located the two victims with gunshot wounds to their upper […]
PICO RIVERA, CA
Suspected Burglar Shot Dead By Resident in Walnut

A suspected burglar was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire inside a Walnut residence, authorities said Saturday. A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
WALNUT, CA
LA Firefighters Allegedly Beat Transient Trying to Break into Fire Station

The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating an incident captured on video in which firefighters at a fire station in Silver Lake beat and forcibly remove a transient who allegedly tried to break into the facility. “The department launched an internal investigation. Concurrently, the Los Angeles Police Department is conducting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 shot, 2 stabbed in West Covina: LASD

One person was shot and two people were stabbed in West Covina Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The attacks were reported at 5:49 p.m., and deputies responded to the 21300 block of Via Verde Street, according to the LASD. While the victims are in...
WEST COVINA, CA
Man Found Dead in Inglewood

A man was found dead Sunday in Inglewood, authorities said. The death occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 11100 block of Firmona Avenue, where the victim was pronounced at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. A cause of death was not known. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Victims of Two Fatal Crashes in Orange ID’d

Police in Orange Saturday investigated two separate fatal traffic accidents. The first occurred about 9:50 p.m. Friday when a Honda Civic containing a man and a woman was stopped at a red light at Collins Avenue preparing to turn north onto Glassell Street. An older-model Dodge Ram rear-ended the Civic, causing minor injuries to its two occupants but resulting in a fatal injury to the driver of the truck, who died at a hospital.
ORANGE, CA
Man Dies in Custody in Huntington Beach Jail

A 26-year-old man died while in custody in the Huntington Beach jail, officials said Friday. Trevor Randall Loflin was booked into the jail Thursday night on suspicion of public intoxication, according to Jennifer Carey of the city’s police department. Loflin “experienced a medical emergency early this morning” in his...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Armed burglar shot dead in Walnut home

An alleged burglar was shot and killed inside a Walnut home, deputies said Saturday. "I thought this was a very safe neighborhood," said Walnut resident Elaine Thai.A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The couple was investigating the sound in their home when the man "was confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun and a shooting ensued," sheriff's deputies said.Deputies believe there were two suspects involved in the burglary. The second suspect fled the scene. "The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's department said.Neither the man nor his wife was injured.Investigators said the first suspect's handgun was located at the scene.The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
WALNUT, CA
Deputies seeking bipolar woman who went missing from Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing from Palmdale. Deanne Corsobel Moreira, 33, was last seen around 4 p.m. on May 10 near the 37500 block of 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Authorities looking for 17-year-old Ramiro Madrigal missing from East LA

Authorities sought the public's help to help locate a 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area early Friday morning.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue.Madrigal is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and green camouflage pants."Madrigal does not have any known medical conditions but suffers from depression," a sheriff's department statement said. "He has no history of running away. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public's help."Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Detective M. Ortiz at 323-365-2936; the watch commander at 323-264- 4151; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Public Safety
Riverside Police Arrest Suspect in 2020 Homicide

A man suspected of committing a homicide behind Bordwell Park in Riverside in 2020 was taken into custody Saturday. A 17-monthslong investigation led detectives to identify 50-year-old Arthur Lawrence Akins III as the suspect in the shooting death, Riverside police said in a statement. Akins was arrested by Metro and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Murder Suspect Arrested in Pomona After Chase

A murder suspect was arrested Friday evening after leading police on a chase that ended on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona. According to broadcast reports, the pursuit began in San Bernardino after police received calls about a domestic dispute. The suspect evaded San Bernardino law enforcement officers and drove a blue Chevrolet Silverado onto the San Bernardino Freeway through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona.
POMONA, CA
Orange Police Investigating Two Fatal Traffic Accidents

Police in Orange were investigating two separate, fatal traffic accidents Saturday. The first occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, when a Honda Civic containing a man and a woman was stopped at a red light at Collins Avenue preparing to turn north onto Glassell Street. An older model Dodge Ram rear-ended the Civic, causing minor injuries to its two occupants but resulting in a fatal injury to the driver of the truck, who died at a hospital.
ORANGE, CA
Fontana Police Shoot Riverside Man Who Allegedly Fired at Officer

A Riverside man was shot by police after he allegedly fired at officers during a foot pursuit in Fontana, authorities said Saturday. According to the Fontana Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Sierra Avenue. When they arrived...
FONTANA, CA
Woman hospitalized in Lake LA dog attack

LANCASTER – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was attacked by at least two dogs in the Lake Los Angeles area, authorities said. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded just after midnight on Friday, May 20, to the 39100 block of 182nd Street East where they found a woman on the ground suffering from several dog bites to her face and head, said Lt. Layne Arnold.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: Clerk, Customers Caught in Frightening Shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven

Customers and a clerk ducked for cover when they were caught in a shootout at a Montebello 7-Eleven. Security camera video from behind the store counter shows the exchange of gunfire, which happened nearly three weeks ago at the store east of Los Angeles. Authorities released the video Thursday in an effort to track down two gunmen.
MONTEBELLO, CA
One Arrested In Santa Clarita, Found To Be In Local Narcotic Sales

Last week, the J-Team, while patrolling in Newhall, booked a man on several charges, latering finding him responsible for sales of narcotics to residents within the Santa Clarita Valley. Alejandro Rios was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Newhall Avenue and Pine Street in Newhall by the J-Team, according to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

