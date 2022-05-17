Woman Missing in Lancaster Found

An alleged burglar was shot and killed inside a Walnut home, deputies said Saturday. "I thought this was a very safe neighborhood," said Walnut resident Elaine Thai.A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The couple was investigating the sound in their home when the man "was confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun and a shooting ensued," sheriff's deputies said.Deputies believe there were two suspects involved in the burglary. The second suspect fled the scene. "The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the sheriff's department said.Neither the man nor his wife was injured.Investigators said the first suspect's handgun was located at the scene.The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

