ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax filings reveal how BLM co-founder spent charity funds

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV86D_0fgs106Z00

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father eye-watering sums of cash for various services, according to tax documents filed with the IRS.

The co-founder’s brother, Paul Cullors, saw a cool sum of $840,000 hit his bank account for allegedly providing security services to the nonprofit organization, tax documents seen by The Post show.

Meanwhile, the organization paid a company owned by Damon Turner, with whom Cullors shares a child, almost $970,000 to help “produce live events” as well as other “creative services.”

On top of the controversy, BLM wrapped up its fiscal year — which runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — with an eye-watering $42 million in net assets.

The foundation had an operating budget of about $4 million, according to a board member.

More than $37 million was spent by the foundation on grants, real estate, and charter on private flights, according to the tax filings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuv8B_0fgs106Z00
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father sums of cash for various services.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wZWd_0fgs106Z00
Patrisse Cullors last year resigned as executive director of the organization amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle.
James Clark via Getty Images

What’s more, a hefty sum of $32 million was invested in stocks, making up nearly a third of the $90 million the organization received in donations.

The investment is expected to become an endowment in a bid to ensure the foundation’s work continues in the future, organizers say.

The 63-page Form 990 document, an annual filing required for nonprofit organizations to maintain their tax-exempt status, shows Cullors reimbursed the organization $73,523 for a charter flight.

BLM insists she took the flight in 2021 out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic and the health risks that come with it.

Cullors already found herself in hot water after receiving a cool $120,000 payment for undisclosed “consulting fees” by BLM.

After back-to-back controversies, Cullors last year resigned as executive director of the organization amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle.

The tax filing’s release closely follows the controversy over the purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

BLM faced a torrent of backlash last month when it publicly emerged that the organization purchased a swanky Southern California home using donation cash.

Cullors at the time said she was weeks removed from being in “survival mode” after The Post’s exclusive reporting revealed her purchase of four high-end US homes for $3.2 million.

During that time, she said she hosted a Joe Biden inauguration party for about 15 people, including BLM chapter members and other key allies of the organization.

Cullors initially said the property was purchased by BLM to serve as a meeting venue and campus. She also issued a statement denying suggestions she had lived at the property — or taken advantage of it for personal gain.

Cullors said she also threw a private birthday party for her son at the property in March 2021 — and intended to pay a rental fee to BLM.

The recent tax filing shows she paid the foundation an additional $390 over her uses of the 6,500 square-foot Studio City property for two private events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTVmv_0fgs106Z00
Patrisse Cullors’ brother, Paul Cullors, saw a cool sum of $840,000 hit his bank account.
Instagram / Patrisse Cullors

Tax records show after spending more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants and other undisclosed expenses, the BLM organization is still worth tens of millions of dollars.

A red flag seemingly emerged from the tax records shows that Cullors was the foundation board’s sole voting director and held no board meetings.

“This 990 reveals that (the BLM foundation) is the largest black abolitionist nonprofit organization that has ever existed in the nation’s history. What we’re doing has never been done before,” said Shalomyah Bowers, who serves as the foundation’s board secretary.

“We needed to get dollars out to grassroots organizations doing the work of abolition, doing the work that would shift the moral tide of this world towards one that does not have or believe in police, prisons, jails or violence,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lafK8_0fgs106Z00
Monte and Paul Cullors are the brothers of Patrisse Cullors.
Instagram / Patrisse Cullors

Tax records show BLM paid Bowers over $2 million for providing the organization with operational support, such as staffing and fundraising.

The foundation vowed to launch a “transparency and accountability center” on its website to make its financial documents available for public inspection.

Bowers — who was named as one of three members of BLM’s board of directors in May — serves alongside board chair Cicley Gay, a communications professional, and ‘DZhane Parker, a member of BLM’s Los Angeles chapter.

“We are decolonizing philanthropy,” Gay said. “We, as a board, are charged with disrupting traditional standards of what grant making in philanthropy looks like. It means investing in black communities, trusting them with their dollars.”

The filing also reveals that almost $26 million were written off as grants to organizations and families in the last fiscal year.

“Transparency and accountability is so important to us, but so is trust,” Gay continued. “Presenting (donor) names after the fact, at this point, would likely be a betrayal of that trust.”

The BLM movement first emerged in 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.

In 2014, the death of Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, saw the slogan “Black Lives Matter” become a staple rallying outcry worldwide.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrisse Cullors
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Tax Filing#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ap Photo
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy