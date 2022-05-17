ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

RKL: Three Ways Your Organization Can Benefit from Outsourced HR

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RGaH_0fgs0xcc00
Image via RKL.

No matter the type of organization, there are always people-related tasks to complete. While a human resources department typically takes care of these, not every organization has the need for a full, in-house HR team. If that’s the case for your organization, you may want to consider working with an outsourced HR consultant or team of consultants to handle the tasks you don’t currently have HR capacity for. Here are three benefits that come with outsourcing your HR function:

Expand capabilities with specialized knowledge: There are many different areas and specialties within HR. Even if you have in-house HR staff, they may not have the specialized knowledge you need. When working with an outside HR resource, you can tap into someone with the exact expertise you need, whether that’s policy development, recruiting and hiring, employee relations, organizational management or labor laws.

Save money with tailored help: An outsourced HR consultant works for you, meaning you can determine how much help you need. Maybe you only need occasional assistance. Or, you might need a more full-time solution. Either way, you can decide what works best for your organization and your needs. Because you are only paying for expertise as you need it, you help cut staffing expenses. Often times, with the cost of one in-house employee salary, you can access a number of HR professionals.

Stay compliant with regulations: HR staff is responsible for maintaining and updating many crucial documents such as an employee handbook and benefits guide. These are living documents that need to be updated regularly to reflect new regulations and policy changes as they happen. Because these documents need to be updated so frequently, your internal team may be unable to own that responsibility on top of everything else they handle. Relying on an outsourced HR advisor helps to ensure your resources remain compliant and your employees have access to the most recent information, even as the laws and regulations change.

RKL’s Human Capital Management team can work with your organization to find a solution that addresses your HR needs. Contact RKL’s Exton office at 484.874.2200 or complete the form on this page to start the conversation.

__________________

Lindsay M. Heist is Senior Human Resources Consultant with RKL LLP, which has an office in the Exton Corporate Center. She assists clients with a variety of HR projects and issues, including employee relations, benefits and leave administration, talent management, compliance, and training and development.

Comments / 0

Related
Elliot Rhodes

Employees want to work at diverse and inclusive organizations

Diverse and inclusive organizations have a diversified workforce, including people from different age groups, lifestyles, cultures, races, religions, and backgrounds. Organizations with an inclusive working atmosphere earn a deeper trust of people and outshine the competition as they respect the unique perspectives of their employees. Diverse businesses have a 2.3 times greater income stream per worker, according to Deloitte.
morningbrew.com

Is it better to train new employees or recruit skilled candidates?

Burning questions of our time. On company involvement in intimate health benefits:. How about just plain PTO? No sick or vacation time, just time off to use as you please. That was my favorite benefit. Part of it could be rolled over if you didn’t use it. Up to a week paid out in cash if unused. No reason required for taking the time off, just request it and you’re done. And it would be nice if insurance was handled outside the company. HR doesn’t need to know your personal business.—Michele.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing
@growwithco

Hiring Part-Time vs. Full-Time Employees

There are different characteristics when it comes to hiring part-time and full-time employees. Here are five things to think about when deciding. It’s common to use a combination of part-time and full-time employees to meet the growing demands of your business. But when it comes to hiring part-time vs. full-time employees, there are a few differences you want to consider.
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Diversity in the Workplace: A Challenge for HR

Since the economic crisis, the dynamics of office-based environments have changed dramatically. Flexible and coworking office spaces are becoming increasingly popular. The coronavirus and the shutdown have caused a significant upheaval in the coworking space market. Coworking is a relatively new business model that has had a lot of problems recently, but the key question is whether it will be profitable in the future? Just half of coworking businesses are profitable, so entrepreneurs that are just starting out should be patient.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

Care ethics in social entrepreneurship promotes social sustainability

Practicing ethics of care in social entrepreneurship has immediate and long-term impacts on sustainability, according to a recent University of Eastern Finland study published in Entrepreneurship & Regional Development. Care ethics emphasizes responsibility and caring for other people. Care ethics refers to interaction that involves caring, taking responsibility, commitment, and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
freightwaves.com

HowGood raises $12.5M for food sustainability platform

Sustainability ingredient database HowGood has secured $12.5 million in a funding round to expand in the United States and Europe and build out its platform. Titan Grove led the funding round announced Wednesday with participation from FirstMark and other existing investors. Brooklyn, New York-based HowGood started with a platform based...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

The $6.8 billion wellness industry is in need of a checkup, some experts say

Henry Albrecht, chief executive officer of wellness platform Limeade, knows it can be difficult for some employees to participate in workplace-sponsored health programs. Albrecht told HR Brew that on Limeade, there is no shortage of people in your corner, encouraging you to give a wellness plan a go—like the company’s chief product and technology officer, Larry Colagiovanni, who had playfully goaded Albrecht into maintaining his place on the company’s walking-challenge leaderboard, which shows participants how many steps they’ve taken and where they stand relative to their colleagues-turned-competitors.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Verifying your identity in the gig economy

Remember when it seemed novel to use a phone app to hire a private driver to take you to your destination or deliver your groceries? No more. The gig economy is now so much a part of our daily lives that Mastercard estimates global gig economy transactions, including everything from ride-sharing to freelance professionals, will reach $455 billion by 2023, a figure larger than the GDP of many countries.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

ServiceNow and SAP tried to buy Celonis. CEO Alex Rinke vows to stay independent.

For the past decade, any software vendor that touted new levels of automation and data-driven insights appeared to have seemingly unrestricted access to capital. Now, as valuations drop and fundraising becomes more difficult, founders and company leaders are facing a difficult decision: look to be acquired or try to go it alone.
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

Career Management from Internship to Retirement

When should you start or end managing your career? Why not begin with your first work or internship experience and keep going until your retirement?. Whether you are self-employed, employed, or in transition, you need to manage your career and personal brand. What exactly is career management? It is a...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

I’m a Black entrepreneur. Here’s how I advocate for inclusion at work

Being a Black entrepreneur at this time in history carries an enormous amount of responsibility to give back, because no one succeeds alone. I couldn’t imagine starting a business that didn’t more fully address the enormous gaps in diversity and inclusivity that so many companies suffer from, so that’s exactly what I did.
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Why Online Networking Matters for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises can find enormous benefits in establishing and tapping into a global online network. According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, there were 31.7 million small businesses in the United States as of 2020. These small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can greatly benefit from the knowledge, development, funds, and opportunities that come from being connected with other business owners. However, many of them lack access to a global network that most multinational companies have.
SMALL BUSINESS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy