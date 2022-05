Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO