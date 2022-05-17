Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 35.37

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.98

Test Results Reported – 66,348

Total Positive – 6,912

Percent Positive – 10.01%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.34%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,497 (+124)

Patients Newly Admitted – 396

Patients in ICU – 233 (-2)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 91 (-1)

Total Discharges – 301,835 (263)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,792

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,200

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,672,134

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,246

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 150,723

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Capital Region 56.03 55.74 56.11 Central New York 35.13 33.55 32.96 Finger Lakes 42.18 41.54 40.99 Long Island 60.55 60.36 62.41 Mid-Hudson 52.18 51.81 52.83 Mohawk Valley 46.77 44.45 43.33 New York City 44.64 42.91 43.81 North Country 39.28 38.36 39.62 Southern Tier 51.61 51.90 52.08 Western New York 61.81 61.52 60.14 Statewide 49.33 48.31 48.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Capital Region 12.61% 12.23% 12.35% Central New York 8.88% 8.85% 8.91% Finger Lakes 13.41% 13.50% 13.49% Long Island 10.58% 10.65% 10.89% Mid-Hudson 8.01% 8.00% 8.62% Mohawk Valley 10.10% 9.57% 9.31% New York City 4.59% 4.51% 4.72% North Country 9.40% 9.26% 9.57% Southern Tier 9.99% 10.40% 10.51% Western New York 18.28% 18.70% 18.50% Statewide 7.10% 7.11% 7.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Bronx 3.68% 3.63% 3.76% Kings 3.92% 3.75% 4.01% New York 5.65% 5.49% 5.62% Queens 4.94% 4.98% 5.16% Richmond 5.77% 5.89% 6.02%

Yesterday 6,912 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,288,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 64,081 123 Allegany 9,331 13 Broome 49,366 63 Cattaraugus 16,237 19 Cayuga 17,445 19 Chautauqua 24,791 42 Chemung 22,737 24 Chenango 9,921 11 Clinton 18,196 43 Columbia 10,925 26 Cortland 11,415 9 Delaware 8,336 15 Dutchess 67,537 122 Erie 229,144 350 Essex 6,178 16 Franklin 10,130 9 Fulton 13,525 28 Genesee 14,502 21 Greene 9,161 6 Hamilton 923 – Herkimer 14,902 10 Jefferson 21,619 28 Lewis 6,454 8 Livingston 12,420 16 Madison 14,396 13 Monroe 164,717 208 Montgomery 12,565 19 Nassau 429,148 777 Niagara 51,559 78 NYC 2,420,760 2,629 Oneida 58,708 55 Onondaga 122,333 114 Ontario 21,789 25 Orange 112,013 132 Orleans 9,176 9 Oswego 28,986 27 Otsego 10,756 14 Putnam 25,094 37 Rensselaer 34,128 30 Rockland 96,741 118 Saratoga 50,449 108 Schenectady 35,703 55 Schoharie 5,386 9 Schuyler 3,757 6 Seneca 6,426 6 St. Lawrence 22,553 17 Steuben 21,216 60 Suffolk 448,264 731 Sullivan 19,364 30 Tioga 11,790 1 Tompkins 21,345 7 Ulster 34,188 49 Warren 14,919 35 Washington 13,022 33 Wayne 18,597 15 Westchester 266,853 641 Wyoming 8,740 7 Yates 3,729 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 221 137 62.0% 84 38.0% Central New York 104 58 55.8% 46 44.2% Finger Lakes 365 132 36.2% 233 63.8% Long Island 387 189 48.8% 198 51.2% Mid-Hudson 237 127 53.6% 110 46.4% Mohawk Valley 65 41 63.1% 24 36.9% New York City 714 309 43.3% 405 56.7% North Country 59 35 59.3% 24 40.7% Southern Tier 129 45 34.9% 84 65.1% Western New York 216 112 51.9% 104 48.1% Statewide 2,497 1,185 47.5% 1,312 52.5%

Yesterday, 30 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,792. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Delaware 1 Erie 3 Genesee 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 3 New York 1 Onondaga 1 Otsego 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 2 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 1,568 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,290 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 973,564 71 Central New York 651,529 38 Finger Lakes 872,067 57 Long Island 2,210,929 278 Mid-Hudson 1,730,018 194 Mohawk Valley 328,035 15 New York City 8,116,778 766 North Country 308,112 22 Southern Tier 445,200 39 Western New York 963,623 88 Statewide 16,600,255 1,568

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 891,105 57 Central New York 603,318 22 Finger Lakes 810,057 37 Long Island 1,969,318 218 Mid-Hudson 1,519,412 122 Mohawk Valley 305,474 20 New York City 7,204,997 724 North Country 278,970 8 Southern Tier 407,639 14 Western New York 887,802 68 Statewide 14,878,092 1,290

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 540,711 921 8,705 Central New York 366,449 297 5,099 Finger Lakes 566,352 494 8,131 Long Island 1,293,762 1,957 18,743 Mid-Hudson 1,006,446 1,060 15,550 Mohawk Valley 189,530 197 2,728 New York City 3,328,053 4,185 41,648 North Country 171,319 159 2,490 Southern Tier 255,293 246 3,893 Western New York 604,710 644 8,421 Statewide 8,322,625 10,160 115,408

