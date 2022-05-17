ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 35.37
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.98
  • Test Results Reported – 66,348
  • Total Positive – 6,912
  • Percent Positive – 10.01%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.34%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,497 (+124)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 396
  • Patients in ICU – 233 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 91 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 301,835 (263)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,792
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,200
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,672,134
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,246
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 150,723
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%
New York issuing COVID-19 payments to struggling families with children

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022
Capital Region 56.03 55.74 56.11
Central New York 35.13 33.55 32.96
Finger Lakes 42.18 41.54 40.99
Long Island 60.55 60.36 62.41
Mid-Hudson 52.18 51.81 52.83
Mohawk Valley 46.77 44.45 43.33
New York City 44.64 42.91 43.81
North Country 39.28 38.36 39.62
Southern Tier 51.61 51.90 52.08
Western New York 61.81 61.52 60.14
Statewide 49.33 48.31 48.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022
Capital Region 12.61% 12.23% 12.35%
Central New York 8.88% 8.85% 8.91%
Finger Lakes 13.41% 13.50% 13.49%
Long Island 10.58% 10.65% 10.89%
Mid-Hudson 8.01% 8.00% 8.62%
Mohawk Valley 10.10% 9.57% 9.31%
New York City 4.59% 4.51% 4.72%
North Country 9.40% 9.26% 9.57%
Southern Tier 9.99% 10.40% 10.51%
Western New York 18.28% 18.70% 18.50%
Statewide 7.10% 7.11% 7.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, May 13, 2022 Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022
Bronx 3.68% 3.63% 3.76%
Kings 3.92% 3.75% 4.01%
New York 5.65% 5.49% 5.62%
Queens 4.94% 4.98% 5.16%
Richmond 5.77% 5.89% 6.02%
You can order another batch of free COVID tests from the federal government: Here’s how

Yesterday 6,912 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,288,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 64,081 123
Allegany 9,331 13
Broome 49,366 63
Cattaraugus 16,237 19
Cayuga 17,445 19
Chautauqua 24,791 42
Chemung 22,737 24
Chenango 9,921 11
Clinton 18,196 43
Columbia 10,925 26
Cortland 11,415 9
Delaware 8,336 15
Dutchess 67,537 122
Erie 229,144 350
Essex 6,178 16
Franklin 10,130 9
Fulton 13,525 28
Genesee 14,502 21
Greene 9,161 6
Hamilton 923
Herkimer 14,902 10
Jefferson 21,619 28
Lewis 6,454 8
Livingston 12,420 16
Madison 14,396 13
Monroe 164,717 208
Montgomery 12,565 19
Nassau 429,148 777
Niagara 51,559 78
NYC 2,420,760 2,629
Oneida 58,708 55
Onondaga 122,333 114
Ontario 21,789 25
Orange 112,013 132
Orleans 9,176 9
Oswego 28,986 27
Otsego 10,756 14
Putnam 25,094 37
Rensselaer 34,128 30
Rockland 96,741 118
Saratoga 50,449 108
Schenectady 35,703 55
Schoharie 5,386 9
Schuyler 3,757 6
Seneca 6,426 6
St. Lawrence 22,553 17
Steuben 21,216 60
Suffolk 448,264 731
Sullivan 19,364 30
Tioga 11,790 1
Tompkins 21,345 7
Ulster 34,188 49
Warren 14,919 35
Washington 13,022 33
Wayne 18,597 15
Westchester 266,853 641
Wyoming 8,740 7
Yates 3,729 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 221 137 62.0% 84 38.0%
Central New York 104 58 55.8% 46 44.2%
Finger Lakes 365 132 36.2% 233 63.8%
Long Island 387 189 48.8% 198 51.2%
Mid-Hudson 237 127 53.6% 110 46.4%
Mohawk Valley 65 41 63.1% 24 36.9%
New York City 714 309 43.3% 405 56.7%
North Country 59 35 59.3% 24 40.7%
Southern Tier 129 45 34.9% 84 65.1%
Western New York 216 112 51.9% 104 48.1%
Statewide 2,497 1,185 47.5% 1,312 52.5%
Saratoga County holding Moderna 2nd booster vaccine clinic

Yesterday, 30 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,792. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Bronx 1
Delaware 1
Erie 3
Genesee 1
Monroe 2
Nassau 3
New York 1
Onondaga 1
Otsego 1
Queens 5
Richmond 1
Rockland 1
Saratoga 2
Seneca 1
Steuben 1
Suffolk 4
Westchester 1

Yesterday, 1,568 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,290 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 973,564 71
Central New York 651,529 38
Finger Lakes 872,067 57
Long Island 2,210,929 278
Mid-Hudson 1,730,018 194
Mohawk Valley 328,035 15
New York City 8,116,778 766
North Country 308,112 22
Southern Tier 445,200 39
Western New York 963,623 88
Statewide 16,600,255 1,568
New York COVID update for Friday, May 13

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 891,105 57
Central New York 603,318 22
Finger Lakes 810,057 37
Long Island 1,969,318 218
Mid-Hudson 1,519,412 122
Mohawk Valley 305,474 20
New York City 7,204,997 724
North Country 278,970 8
Southern Tier 407,639 14
Western New York 887,802 68
Statewide 14,878,092 1,290

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days
Capital Region 540,711 921 8,705
Central New York 366,449 297 5,099
Finger Lakes 566,352 494 8,131
Long Island 1,293,762 1,957 18,743
Mid-Hudson 1,006,446 1,060 15,550
Mohawk Valley 189,530 197 2,728
New York City 3,328,053 4,185 41,648
North Country 171,319 159 2,490
Southern Tier 255,293 246 3,893
Western New York 604,710 644 8,421
Statewide 8,322,625 10,160 115,408
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

deseret.com

As COVID-19 cases increase, could mask mandates come back?

Milwaukee officials are telling residents they should start wearing masks again — an advisory, not a mandate — as COVID-19 cases are beginning to climb. The mayor of New York City says he won’t be issuing a new mask mandate despite a jump in cases. And Seattle officials are recommending but not requiring face coverings.
SEATTLE, WA
